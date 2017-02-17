Chrissy Teigen Posts Naked Photo Backstage To Promote ‘Sports Illustrated’

Chrissy Teigen shared a naked photograph of herself backstage as she prepared to promote her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue magazine cover.

The famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is one that fans look forward to all year. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen graced the cover of the 2017 issue.

As Teigen prepared to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the model shared a naked photo of herself on Instagram.

The picture featured Teigen sitting in a chair, in the nude, chatting with the Sports Illustrated magazine editor MJ on Thursday.

Chrissy is positioned so that none of her private body parts were exposed, but she was obviously without a stitch of clothing, according to Daily Mail.

Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:52am PST

The Sports Illustrated editor also shared the picture to her social media, expanding on what the pair were talking about saying, “just talking things like her general awesomeness and stuff.”

This Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated marked Chrissy Teigen’s return to the annual magazine for the first time since having her daughter with John Legend in April.

In a video shot to promote the Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, Chrissy said, “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit.”

“I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

The fairly new mother of a beautiful 10-month-old daughter, Luna, also did a sexy photo shoot for Love magazine for Valentine’s Day.

@thelovemagazine A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Teigen wore a pair of red, heart-shaped tassels over her breasts and a red Brian Lichtenberg fur coat.

The supermodel posed with some fun props and candy.

I want candy ???????????????? #thepinkfeed #chrissyteigen #lovemagazine A post shared by THE PINK FEED ???? (@thepinkfeed) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Chrissy’s husband even joined in on the photo shoot to goof off with his wife while they lip-synced his song, “Ordinary People.”

#ChrissyTeigen lip syncs #OrdinaryPeople to her husband #JohnLegend! ❤️???? @TheLoveMagazine @ChrissyTeigen @JohnLegend #HappyValentinesDay #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Teigen and her husband John Legend attended the Grammys together on Sunday evening.

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

The married couple had a lot of fun and perhaps a bit too much to drink.

The way #JohnLegend looks at #ChrissyTeigen… ❤ #GRAMMYs (Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:41am PST

The supermodel posted some hilarious drunk Snapchat videos to her story that night.

The model also tweeted about the fact that her husband told her she was “perfect” despite her intoxication and he kindly removed her necklace from her neck, as she was unable to.

