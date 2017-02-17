Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Nickelback And They Slam Back With ‘Ice Cold’ Burn

In a viral video on Facebook, Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Nickelback who proceeded to slam him back with an “ice cold” burn on Twitter.

Slamming Nickelback has become somewhat of a tradition over the years. Is it possible the Canadian rock band has finally had enough of being the never-ending punchline of a joke?

Billboard seems to think that may be the case former California Governor and New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed the Canadian rock band and they decided to slam the actor right back.

On Valentine’s Day, ATTN – an issues-driven media company – shared a video featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the video, Arnold talked about how hemorrhoids, cockroaches, traffic jams, herpes, and Nickelback were more popular than the U.S. Congress.

Displeased with being slammed by Schwarzenegger, Nickelback took to social media to slam the actor back. Per Billboard, the Canadian rock band responded to what Arnold had to say by saying they were big fans – followed by slamming him by mentioning his disastrous run as Mr. Freeze in the 1997 Batman & Robin movie.

Nickelback’s tweet slams the actor for slamming them – which came a little less than four hours after Arnold shared the original video on Twitter – can be viewed below.

.@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 14, 2017

Not only did Schwarzenegger understand the jack the Canadian rock bad took at him – it appeared as if he appreciated the “ice cold” burn by “Nickelback”. Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on it being a clever burn and then tried to draw attention back to the original point of the video being that gerrymandering in the United States was bad and needed to be stopped. The only problem with this wrap around being the fact that Nickelback is a Canadian rock band – not American.

It, however, appears as if the mini-feud between Schwarzenegger and Nickelback was settled when the band responded back with “#respect”. The final comment in the feud – made by Nickelback – can be seen below.

As fans of Nickelback might recall, this is far from the first time the Canadian band has been in the middle of a heated feud on social media. In December, Nickelback went head-to-head with the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. And, a few weeks ago Nickelback also got in a heated feud with The Chainsmokers.

The video which started the miniature slam fest between Nickelback and Arnold can be seen below.

In the video, Arnold asks if viewers have ever wondered how politicians can continue to get re-elected while having such low approval ratings. Schwarzenegger went on to explain that thanks to a process called gerrymandering, politicians have the ability to manipulate the boundaries of congressional districts. This process makes it possible for politicians to pick their voters – instead of the voters picking the politicians.

In 2010, the state of California took the process of gerrymandering away from the politicians. In the video, Arnold claimed that this should serve as proof that gerrymandering can – and should – be eliminating.

And how did people feel about what Schwarzenegger had to say?

Well, the top – and most liked – comment on the video talked about how “sad” it was that someone who wasn’t born in the United States has to point out the flaws in the American political system.

“Doesn’t anybody find it rather sad that a foreigner has to point out flaws with OUR political system?”

Of course, someone else did respond to the comment – with what is also a highly liked comment on the article – pointing out the fact that Arnold has been a U.S. citizen since 1983.

Some individuals even commented on the fact that while they were not a big fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, they completely agreed with what he had to say about gerrymandering.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]