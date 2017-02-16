How Many Campaign Promises Is Donald Trump Keeping?

With all the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s recent executive orders and other actions from the White house, the question of how many campaign promises is Donald Trump actually keeping rises.

Whether or not you agree with Trump’s executive orders or his planned agenda, one thing that sets him apart from typical American expectations of politicians is the effort he is putting in to fulfilling his campaign promises. In fact, many of the highly opposed actions Trump has taken are direct attempts at keeping his campaign pledges.

For instance, the ban on immigration and suspension of the refugee program are a partial fulfillment of his promise to ensure America’s borders are secure. The order regarding the wall on the Mexican border and the hiring of additional personnel to enforce existing laws is another method utilized by the president. Furthermore, cutting funding to the “sanctuary cities,” which may or may not technically be violating immigration law, is one more way Trump is trying to keep his word.

Trump has also started cutting back on the “swamp” of Washington, placing limitations on lobbyists. While the exact nature of the restrictions does permit significant leeway in permitting lobbyists to work, one of his executive orders has placed a permanent ban on lobbyists from his administration being permitted to lobby the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments. Trump also froze hiring of personnel for many federal departments, exempting those related to national security or the military.

In regards to the economy, Trump has also been highly proactive both on Twitter and in the Oval Office in pushing for lower regulation and more expansion into energy independence. According to The Daily Signal,”Just four days after taking office, Trump issued presidential memorandums on two major oil pipelines. He signed one to expedite building the Dakota Access pipeline, which the Obama administration had stalled, and another to encourage construction of the TransCanada Keystone XL pipeline, which the Obama administration had halted.”

He also signed an executive order reducing regulation in a clear-cut fashion. For every new rule/regulation put in place, two old ones must be removed. While there is no doubt plenty of old, unenforced or pointless rules on the books, at the very least, this order may help remove some of the junk regulations which might inhibit economic growth.

Trump has consistently worked to support “America First” in foreign trade relations. Shortly after the inauguration, Trump officially withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also claims to have plans to revamp/rework NAFTA, if not attempting to pull out of the deal altogether.

Twitter has been a consistent tool used by the administration to push its agenda. Targeting Ford, Toyota, and other companies, the president claims to have moved or kept thousands of jobs in the U.S. The Carrier deal he worked out a few months back is another apparent point in the president’s favor regarding the fulfillment of campaign promises.

While Trump has fulfilled or is working to fulfill many of his campaign promises by wielding executive power like a bludgeon, there are a few pledges yet to see any real progress made.

For instance, one of the key points of Trump’s campaign was the repealing of the Affordable Care Act, more often known as Obamacare. While Trump did sign an order to the effect of easing the burdens the act places on consumers, other than that minor action, so far nothing has been done. Trump has even admitted that repealing or replacing Obamacare may take significantly longer than he had expected, and it seems unlikely any major action will take place for the next few months.

There are other fulfilled and unfulfilled campaign promises made by Donald Trump, and whether or not the fulfillment of the promises will benefit the country remains to be seen. But, despite Trump’s faults, at least he is trying to keep promises.

So what are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s success at fulfilling his campaign pledges? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]