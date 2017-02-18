BTS’ ‘Spring Day’ Bumps TWICE’s ‘TT’ In Time K-Pop M/V Reaches 10 Million Views

On February 13, BTS — also known as the Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Bangtan Sonyeondan — re-released their second full-length studio album WINGS and titled it You Never Walk Alone. It has proven to improve on the most successful K-pop comeback for the Big Hit Entertainment K-pop boy band consisting Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Youo Never Walk Alone added an extra 156,000 copies sold to WINGS and the number is still growing. We don’t even know how many copies of the re-release were sold in South Korea and other countries yet.

However, if we were to link the potential number of You Never Walk Alone copies sold to the popularity of its title track song “Spring Day,” than the numbers might surpass the first release of WINGS. “Spring Day” broke records across the board and achieved an “All-Kill” and “Perfect All-Kill” on the Korean music charts. However, it achieved an even bigger accomplishment by breaking into the top ten of the iTunes U.S. songs chart. With the exception of Psy with “Gangnam Style,” no other K-pop act has a song that broke into the top ten of that chart, nobody.

Nevertheless, “Spring Day” continues to dominate the music charts and break records. As a matter of fact, it recently broke records pertaining to its music video on YouTube. It is officially holds the record of reaching 10 million views in the fastest time for K-pop music videos by a group. This means it dethroned “TT” by Twice, in which they earned that record about four months ago.

Around 2:40 a.m. KST on February 14, the music video for “Spring Day” on YouTube updated its view count to 10,219,692, as reported by Soompi. This means the music video reached 10 million views in less than 26 hours and 40 minutes. As a result, it smashed the former record of 40 hours and 31 minutes which was done with “TT” by Twice.

It should also be noted that the “Spring Day” music video has also earned other records including having the most views for a K-pop group song within the first 24 hours of its release. It earned over 9.4 million views within that time soaring over the previous record which happened to be set by them too with “Blood, Sweat & Tears” earning 6.3 million views within 24 hours.

Finally in about four days after its release, “Spring Day” broke its latest record by becoming the music video by a K-pop group to earn 20 million views in the fastest time, as reported by AllKpop. This record was also previously held by Twice with “TT.”

Ultimately, what BTS has achieved is a tantamount success and they should definitely earn every congratulations they deserve. However, it is possible they might not hold onto those YouTube records long. As mentioned earlier, Twice was the previous record holder of having a music video by a K-pop group reach both 10 and 20 million views in the fastest time with “TT.” The K-pop group they overtook with BTS who had the record with “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” Take note that Twice released “TT” just 14 days after BTS released “Blood, Sweat & Tears” too.

History might repeat itself because Twice is about to release their first K-pop comeback for 2017, a re-release of TWICECoaster: LANE 1 titled TWICECoaster: LANE 2. In just three days on February 20, Twice’s featured title track song “Knock Knock” might, just might, overtake “Spring Day” just like “TT” overtook “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” Ergo, A.R.M.Y. will have to stay on top of things if they want BTS to hold their recently earned records.

