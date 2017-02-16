Jill And Derick Dillard Ask For Money To Return To Central America, Pay Bills

Jill and Derick Dillard have their second baby on the way, and they have now revealed that they are heading back to Central America on another mission trip. The couple went to their blog today to ask for more money for their upcoming trip. The information was shared on Dillard Family Blog.

Duggar Drama: Jill Dillard Ignores Medical Advice, Is Her Unborn Child At Risk? https://t.co/90HIRu9Zoe pic.twitter.com/o2aAOwzJtD — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 13, 2017

Derick and Jill Dillard shared that after a short amount of time at home with the Duggar family, they are ready to head back again. They explained the details and that they are really excited about going back. Here is a bit about what Jill and Derick had to say.

“We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ. “Through our ministry and your support, we can help support local churches, and impact hundreds of lives on a daily basis. Once a week we go into villages hit hard by violence, and provide various skills training for adults, Bible study, kids programs, and crafts. On average we help over 40 adults and children every week.”

Jill and Derick Dillard then went on to ask their fans for money. They explained that it will be to help them with their daily needs along with other things. This money does not all go to missions, but some of it goes to feeding Jill and her family. The Dillards must not make enough money from reality television, and neither of them have another paid job. The site explains what the money is needed for, “We hope you’ll consider partnering with us in this mission. In addition to the ministry outreach expenses, there are always monthly expenses for groceries, utilities, fuel, healthcare, etc. We have always purposed to live a frugal lifestyle and continue to do so in the mission field. When you give a donation to our ministry, you are helping our family cover living expenses to be able to remain on the field and helping reach so many precious lives.”

They even posted a link where people can help them and send money. A lot of fans are not okay with the fact that Jill and Derick Dillard are even going back while she is pregnant. The Inquisitr shared a while back that Jill and Derick are going back, but have plans to return before the baby is born.

People shared that Jill and Derick seem to be doing really well. They just went out on a Valentine’s Day date and shared photos on their social networks. Jill shared a caption saying, “We did it! @marketplacegrill has the BEST chocolate mess! Yes y’all! It’s a sundae glass dipped in fudge and filled with ice cream and topped with cream, nuts and caramel! #happyvalentines #myhubbyknowshowtocheermeup.” Derick also gave her flowers, a note, and a candle for the holiday. They have shared on the show Counting On about a few health concerns going on, though. With Jill being pregnant and Derick Dillard having a few health issues, they still feel safe enough to go back to Central America.

Are you shocked that Jill and Derick Dillard are asking for money to go back to Central America? Do you think this is the right decision for them with her being pregnant?

