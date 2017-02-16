Farrah Abraham: Ex-‘Teen Mom’ Star Emerges With Full-Bodied Assets On Display

Farrah Abraham is back in the news. Front and center on display are the former Teen Mom reality-TV-turned-adult-film-star’s assets — curves and all.

Farrah Abraham was spied recently on the beach in Los Angeles, California, all by her lonesome on Valentine’s Day, based on the latest news. The buxom 25-year-old was seen strutting her stuff, sipping champagne and flaunting her enviable body, according to a Daily Mail News update.

Abraham does not boast as many followers (841,000) than her former Teen Mom co-stars, Maci Bookout (3.5 million) and Amber Portwood (1.1 million), but she gave her fans a bikini treat all the same. As the Daily Mail wrote, Farrah has one of the “most admired bodies on reality TV.”

Hot blonde @F1abraham in bikini at the beach in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/oIUhESKcmv — Marek (@MarcusSlovakia) February 16, 2017

The Nebraska native took a moment out of her busy schedule to soak in some sun and frolic in the sand and surf at the Santa Monica beach. Spies say that, as the evening set in, Farrah was seen with her on-an-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran. The couple dined on Sunset Boulevard at the Katana Robata Restaurant, an eatery known for its delectable Japanese cuisine.

Sparks ✨???? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Farrah Abraham celebrated the holiday by slipping into a very skimpy two-piece bikini. The hot pink number, which featured floating tassels, did little to cover up her full bosom and modesty. Still, she kept it classy with a colorful see-through Chiffon beach cover-up.

The former adult film star (Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom) took a break and poured a glass of bubbly. She’s seen sipping on the pink beverage and sitting next to the half-consumed bottle.

The news source said that Farrah is “usually rail thin.” However, there is little evidence of that from the beach pictures of the Teen Mom veteran.

Abraham’s locks are blonde, which is reportedly a new hairdo. Her style of choice is raven, as Daily Mail points out.

Farrah was lucky the police didn’t see her knocking back the alcoholic beverage; allegedly, glassware is not allowed on the beach and booze may get you reprimanded by law enforcement.

Farrah looked like a supermodel posing for pictures reserved for the cover of a glossy magazine. Abraham looked like she didn’t have a care in the world as she sauntered along the shoreline. At one point, she flashed the universal peace sign for the photographer.

Champs&Beach ???? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:43am PST

For Farrah’s night out at dinner, she slipped into a white and pink dress with silver heels. She accessorized her look with a strand of matching pearls. Saran opted for an all-black look.

The couple has been up and down over the course of their long relationship. They both aired out their dirty laundry on episodes of Couples Therapy and Teen Mom 2.

For a moment, the celebrity news cycle circulated rumors about the “M-word” after Saran was seen scoring an engagement ring for Farrah. Later, Abraham let the air out of his sails and said the ring was bought with her own money — not his, as many thought.

For Farrah Abraham’s Valentine’s beach outing, there was no sighting of a ring on her finger in the pictures. It’s unclear if that’s an indicator of their relationship status. Meanwhile, sources say Farrah put her home in the Hollywood hills up for sale.

Farrah Abraham Relists Hollywood Hills a Third Time (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/FrwmGQUI5Q pic.twitter.com/xQFkIbMZfz — Katapult Enterprises (@KatapultEnt) February 5, 2017

The spacious, 3,000-square foot home is listed at $845,000. Based on a TMZ News report, should Farrah sell it for the full asking price, she will recoup what she originally paid for it, minus the $100,000 makeover.

#girlsquad #TeenMomOG @mtv #2016goals A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jan 16, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

In 2009, Farrah Abraham got her start in reality television with the MTV series, 16 and Pregnant, before starring in the Teen Mom spinoff, which lasted until 2012. Farrah appeared in all four seasons, according to IMDb. Farrah is the mom of one daughter, Sophia.

In recent history, the bikini mama appeared on Teen Mom OG and was cast in Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]