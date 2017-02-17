‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast Rumor Cleared Up Over One Possible Contestant

A Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast rumor is being cleared up over one possible contestant appearing on the ABC reality show.

The official cast of DWTS won’t be revealed until March 1 on Good Morning America, but in the meantime, plenty of chatter is going around over which celebrities will sign on for the 2017 spring season.

On Monday, it was announced that Rachel Lindsay will be the next Bachelorette even though she’s still on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She’ll be the franchise’s first African-American lead in the series. Her popularity combined with the pattern of leads from the show competing on Dancing with the Stars has culminated in rumors that she’ll appear on the program this year.

A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Rachel will be on the cast of Dancing with the Stars at some point in 2017.

“Within the next two seasons of DWTS, producers with the show and ABC are trying to lock down what season she will do. They want to take advantage of all the positive press they expect from it all, but are just weighing the pros and cons of doing it early or not.” “One of the decisions to make the announcement for her being on The Bachelorette was because if they put her on this season of DWTS it wouldn’t seem super random.”

Gossip Cop reports that the Dancing with the Stars cast rumor is baseless and untrue. Hollywood Life’s allegation that ABC is under pressure to make a decision about Rachel Lindsay appearing on the show because filming for The Bachelorette begins soon is also false.

According to the surveillance site that busts rumors on a daily basis, Rachel Lindsay “will absolutely NOT be on the new spring season of Dancing with the Stars, as it’s not ‘physically possible.'”

DWTS and The Bachelorette have scheduling conflicts, which would prevent Lindsay from being one of the contestants. A source

“She was just named The Bachelorette. No one’s even mentioned any of this … They’re focusing on her search for love, not her being on the dance floor.”

The site is also informed that the fall cast line up for Dancing with the Stars 2017 won’t include Rachel Lindsay, either– at least not at this time. An insider explains that “if and when” that happens, it’s going to be quite a while before the decision is made.

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Lindsay “Dancing With The Stars” Claims NOT True https://t.co/Ap9Op1snuB — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 16, 2017

The DWTS cast rumor published by Hollywood Life is called “ridiculous” by Gossip Cop’s reliable source.

Several other rumors about a handful of celebrities appearing as contestants on DWTS have been tossed around, but the record hasn’t been set straight as it has with Rachel Lindsay.

A source told Radar Online recently that Nick Viall of The Bachelor also won’t be appearing on Dancing with the Stars after his season wraps.

“Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks. They are sick of having The Bachelor on, even though it is the same network. Nope. Nick is not getting a chance on Dancing.”

That cast rumor hasn’t been confirmed, but Viall has expressed interest in going on the show as many leads from The Bachelor have done so in the past. Many believe Nick has set his sights on a Hollywood career and he’d jump at the chance to compete on the reality show after finding love.

Dancing with the Stars 2017 spring season premieres on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m., ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Roedriguez/Getty Images]