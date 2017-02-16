Leah Messer Slams Jeremy Calvert For Treating Daughter Unfairly On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah Messer isn’t happy with the way her youngest daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert, is being treated.

During the first half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Leah Messer’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, took a turn for the worse, and now, as the second half of the season continues to air on MTV, things between them have remained strained.

In a sneak peek at next week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, which was shared by MTV on February 16, Leah Messer is seen venting about their situation to her grandmother. After telling the woman that she was under the assumption that Calvert may want to see his daughter, Leah Messer explains that he has since pushed back the meeting time they had decided upon by a few hours.

“I’m tired of the bullsnot,” Leah Messer says. “It’s unfair to our child.”

Leah Messer went on to inform her grandmother that she had made it clear to Jeremy Calvert that their communication had to be on good terms, explaining that she refuses to deal with the same thing she dealt with last time. Unfortunately, Messer’s grandmother doesn’t seem to be convinced that Calvert has any interest in seeing his child and even suggested that Messer could raise Adalynn alone.

“You can’t chase a deadbeat dad down,” the woman proclaimed.

While fans will have to wait and see if Calvert shows up for his daughter, the description of the sneak peek seemed to hint that he would not. “Jeremy falls flat on his promises to see Addie after his arrival home,” MTV wrote with the preview of the 21st episode of Season 7.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got married in April 2012 and welcomed their daughter Adalynn in February 2013. One year later, their relationship came crashing down after months of feuding over Calvert’s busy work schedule. Following numerous episodes of Teen Mom 2, which featured the couple at odds over Calvert’s frequent absence, Calvert took to Twitter, where he claimed to have caught Leah Messer cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. As fans may recall, Messer admitted to cheating on first husband Corey Simms with Kidd years prior.

Although Leah Messer denied cheating on Jeremy Calvert with Robbie Kidd, her second marriage came to an official end in June 2015 as she treated her struggles with anxiety and depression in an Arizona rehab.

After Leah Messer’s second marriage ended, she and her co-stars reunited in Los Angeles to film a Teen Mom 2 reunion special and while there, she admitted to engaging in an affair with Corey Simms in late 2013. At the time, Messer was married to Calvert and Simms was married to his current wife, Miranda, who chose to stay with him despite his infidelity.

While Jeremy Calvert has not yet commented on the sneak peek, he did recently post a message about his daughter — and his time away from Adalynn — on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Along with a photo of the child holding a stuffed bear and a couple of pink roses, Calvert wrote, “Someone got [daddy’s] gift at school today. It makes me so happy to [see] her smile. Makes waking up everyday and going to work worth it. I love you baby girl happy Valentine’s Day.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, including her ex-husbands Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

