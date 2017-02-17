Taylor Swift Keeps Getting Dragged Into Politics Even If She Doesn’t Want To Be

For the most part, Taylor Swift has kept quiet about politics. The singer has not spoken out about Donald Trump or his policies. She also did not reveal who she voted for in the 2016 election even if she urged her fans to go out and vote. It seems like all Taylor wants to focus on these days is her group of female friends and the music she puts out.

It seems like a losing battle for Swift, 27, since the media keeps bringing her up. Samantha Bee shared her thoughts on White House Speaker Paul Ryan on her late-night show, Full Frontal. She even went so far as to compare him to Swift on Wednesday night, stating that the two are fake, reports the Daily News. Bee called out Ryan for spending most of the election slamming Trump’s remarks and policies without rejecting Trump himself.

“Watching Ryan play moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretend to be surprised at an awards show – bland and fake, but weirdly compelling,” Bee said. “Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker. Know when to dump the guy you’ve only been pretending to like to help your career. It’s kind of hurting your ‘moral compass of the party’ brand.”

She also played clips of Ryan as she referred him to “the conscience of the Republican party” before she showed a “Portrait of Courage” roundup of clips answering questions about Trump or his advisor Steve Bannon and looking completely dumbfounded. She also pointed out that Ryan was voted “biggest brown-noser” in high school and that he’s now become the label of “intellectual leader of the Republican Party,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Considering who he’s sucking up to these days, Ryan’s nose is probably more orange,” Bee joked.

Then she added, “In today’s Republican Party, that’s kind of like saying Moe is the smart Stooge.”

Bee’s comments come after Girls star Lena Dunham defended Swift for staying quiet about her political beliefs. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress was asked about the singer not speaking up during or after the election. Dunham argued that one of the reasons why Swift has not publicly shared her thoughts about Trump or politics, in general, is because she’s afraid that she may attract more stalkers.

“I just think everyone has to do it their way. When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when I talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have f***ing watch it because people are nuts.”

The HBO star then went on to tell RS that Swift knows what she’s doing when it comes to her image and branding.

“She’s been in the public eye since she was 15. I felt young when my career started and I was 23, 24. When I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a f***ing seasoned pro at this stuff,” Dunham said. “Watching the way she understands the vicissitudes of this cycle, and she just keeps making her work – that’s just really impressive to me.”

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE

The 30-year-old creator has been vocal about being against Trump and being for Hillary Clinton. Swift received backlash from the media because she remained silent throughout much of the election and the first few days of Trump’s presidency. Swift only shared an Instagram photo of herself standing in line to vote on Election Day and then tweeted about, but didn’t participate in, the Women’s March that took place across the country on Jan. 21.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

The “Bad Blood” singer has since received backlash for that very tweet since critics think it’s odd that she would rebrand herself as a feminist when she released her latest album, 1989, but she would not speak out about other social issues affecting the country, including intersectionality, gay rights, and Black Lives Matter.

As you bury your loved ones this week, please know that there are millions of us sending you love and our deepest sympathy in the face of this unthinkable and devastating tragedy.

