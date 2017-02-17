Angelina Jolie And Jared Leto Not Dating — Brad Pitt’s Ex Devoted To Six Kids

Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are definitely not dating, according to authoritative naysayer Gossip Cop. The website called out both Hollywood Life and Star magazine for spreading gossip about soon-to-be-single Angelina Jolie and her purported boyfriend Jared Leto.

Of the Star story that was blown up into three features by Hollywood Life, Gossip Cop says it “confirmed the claim was false.” The site also cast doubt on Hollywood Life‘s sources that claimed to have information on Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto’s supposed affair.

What does seem to be true is that Angelina Jolie’s divorce has not dimmed her enthusiasm for her charity work or her dedication to her six children she shares with Brad Pitt despite the messy divorce playing out in tabloids online and in the checkout aisle.

Angelina Jolie has continued her work, without the presence of Jared Leto or any other love interest, as special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Jolie has worked with the UN since 2001 and has gone on more than 50 UN missions.

In fact, if any man is on her mind lately, it’s not the comely Leto but a man with a much worse hair game, President of the United States Donald J. Trump. Angelina Jolie has a soft spot for Syrian refugees, many of whom are survivors of ISIS attacks in their homeland.

The 41-year-old actress took President Trump to task in a recent opinion piece she penned for the New York Times about the “Muslim ban” that has blocked immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries as well as all refugees from Syria.

Angelina Jolie wrote in the New York Times piece, “We can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries—even babies—as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion.”

In addition to Jolie’s philanthropic work, she recently accepted an endorsement deal. Not long after Angelina Jolie’s split with Brad Pitt, Guerlain Parfumeur announced that the actress was the face of their new fragrance.

The timing may seem off, but the deal was in the works for a while before the split. When the endorsement announcement came out, Angelina Jolie revealed Guerlain was one of her late mother’s, Marcheline Bertrand, favorite product lines.

Angelina also said she was donating 100 percent of the fee she receives from Guerlain to charity. Jolie scored $10 million for her Louis Vuitton endorsement, so the Guerlain deal could be a big score for humanitarian causes she favors.

With the demands of her commercial endeavors and United Nations work, and six children to keep her busy, it seems unlikely Angelina Jolie has time for a torrid affair with Jared Leto or anyone else.

The only man in Jolie’s life, aside from her sons Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, is her steadfast brother James Haven who has stepped up to play manny for the kids since her tumultuous split with Brad Pitt.

In addition to Gossip Cop debunking the Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie rumors, Leto himself did an admirable job of dispelling the coupling in a recent interview with Rolling Stone when he discussed his personal life.

Jared Leto told Rolling Stone, “Even if I was in a relationship or maybe if I was having kids, I don’t know if I would share that information publicly” and then the actor added, “I know absolutely nothing about women.” Those sound like the words of a single man.

For now, at least, there seems to be no romance in the works for Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie although there is lots of talk about Brad Pitt’s rumored romance with Kate Hudson. Maybe Pitt is moving on faster than Angelina Jolie.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]