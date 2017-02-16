WWE Rumors: Big Battle Royal Winner Revealed For ‘WrestleMania’ 33 Match?

This year’s WWE WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view already features a stacked match card with championships on the line as well as a large trophy. Over the past editions of the event, the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has produced several big winners including The Big Show and Baron Corbin. Those two stars probably won’t participating again based on other WrestleMania plans that seem to be in the works for them, which opens the door for another star to win the match.

It appears based on the odds that several current superstars are amongst the favorites to win the trophy in early April, but one man is above the rest. So will the latest WWE rumors prove correct when it comes down to this year’s WrestleMania 33 match winner?

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was first held at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with Cesaro managing to eliminate Big Show to win the trophy. The following year saw Show avenge his loss by dumping out Damien Mizdow last to collect the prize. Most recently, “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin started his main roster push by winning the large trophy. He’s now been included in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture and probably will be competing for Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental title soon.

For this year’s WrestleMania, Big Show is likely to be involved in a match against NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, although there hasn’t been too much talk of that feud lately. Ironically, the two behemoths crossed paths in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. While the “Swiss Superman” Cesaro could be in the Battle Royal, he’s more likely going to be involved in something with Sheamus, whether a tag team battle or possibly a finish to their “Best of Seven” match rivalry?

So that probably means a brand new winner, unless WWE just wants to give Big Show another trophy before he retires. As WWE Leaks reported on Thursday, betting odds have been released for this year’s fourth edition of the battle royal. Leading the way on the odds is none other than the newest big man in WWE, Braun Strowman, who has been wreaking havoc on Monday Night Raw since his split from The Wyatt Family.

There have been on-and-off rumors about Strowman having a match against Undertaker or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but as of right now, there’s nothing set in stone. That could end up meaning he’ll enter this match and finally get a prize for steamrolling most of the competition on Monday Night Raw. So if Braun’s in the match, he’s certainly the one to watch.

Two other names near the top of the favorites are Big Cass and Samoa Joe. Both are monstrous competitors worthy of the win. One has to think a heel turn is coming at some point to split up Cass and Enzo, although it may be early for that. Still, a Cass win could be the precursor to his run towards bigger and better things without Enzo by his side. With Samoa Joe, it’s being shown by his actions on Raw that he’s a force to be reckoned with, so this would continue his push, especially if he doesn’t have an opponent at WrestleMania 33.

There are a few superstars to consider who have never won but may deserve another achievement on their professional wrestling resumes before they hang up their ring gear. “The Big Red Monster” Kane has odds of 12 to one, while Mark Henry is currently a 14 to one odds on favorite. Rusev is probably not as close to retirement as those two, but he has yet to win the event. The “Bulgarian Brute” carries 10 to one odds to win the battle royal this year.

The betting odds, which are featured at Paddy Power sportsbook include a total of 61 stars to consider. Those stars aren’t just current members of the WWE rosters either. Also on the list are UFC stars Ronda Rousey (50 to one) and Conor McGregor (33 to one), as well as former WWE stars such as CM Punk (100 to one), Hulk Hogan (33 to one), Shawn Michaels (25 to one), Stone Cold Steve Austin (25 to one), and 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class member Kurt Angle. Interestingly, Angle is fourth on the odds list right now at six to one, tied with injured superstar Seth Rollins.

This year’s WrestleMania 33 will take place on Sunday, April 2 from Orlando, Florida. While the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal isn’t necessarily the crowning achievement of a WWE star’s career, it can certainly start a good push towards bigger things. With that said, it also wouldn’t be far-fetched to believe that the creative team would have former Orlando Magic star Shaquille O’Neal win it or use the trophy win as a publicity boost with one of the UFC stars, should they work out a deal in time with WWE.

WWE fans, who is your early pick to win this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal? Will there ever be a two-time winner? Does having this match add to the excitement of the WrestleMania card?

[Featured Image by WWE]