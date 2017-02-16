‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Is Sick Weeks After Giving Birth To Her Baby Boy

Chelsea Houska has been spending the past few weeks bonding with her new baby boy, but unfortunately, she was recently faced with sickness.

On Twitter this week, after celebrating her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman with husband Cole DeBoer, the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted to fans about an illness going around.

“There’s SO much sickness going around….Watson & I have literally just been lounging around at home. So afraid of him getting sick,” she wrote to fans on Twitter.

“Gonna hibernate until all the sickness bugs are gone,” she continued on February 14. “Even Aubree is afraid lol she is the Purell queen around our house.”

Chelsea Houska welcomed her son, Watson Cole DeBoer, on January 25, just one day after her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie, with boyfriend David Eason. Last summer, both stars announced they were expecting within weeks of one another, but Houska wasn’t actually due until this past Tuesday.

In July of last year, Chelsea Houska shocked fans when she announced she was expecting a child just months before she and Cole DeBoer were scheduled to wed. Although the reality star had previously said she was planning to wait until she and DeBoer tied the knot to have more children, she revealed her pregnancy with a post on her blog and later confirmed that her wedding plans were still on.

One month later, Jenelle Evans and David Eason revealed that they too were having a baby and posted the first photos of Evans’ baby bump on each of their Instagram pages.

Following Chelsea Houska’s October 2016 wedding, which was attended by only their close friends and family (and no MTV cameras), the Teen Mom 2 star returned to her blog, where she revealed that she and DeBoer would be welcoming a son in early 2017.

“You guys! We are so excited to be adding a little guy to our family!” Chelsea Houska wrote in November of 2016. “His little closet is already filling up with plaid. This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” she added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 after crossing paths at a gas station near the reality star’s home and moved in together one year later.

As for what’s next for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, the Teen Mom 2 star has been hinting that her time on reality television may be nearing its end. She also spoke of the idea of adding more children to her family. Last year, prior to the news of her pregnancy, Chelsea Houska spoke to People Magazine about her desire for a large family. In fact, not only did the reality star express interest in having more kids, she said she’d like a total of four children in her brood.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said, laughing. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska has not commented on her future children in the weeks since welcoming her baby boy. Instead, she’s staying cooped up at home as she and her son continue to bond.

[Featured Image by MTV]