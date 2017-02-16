Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch: Meet The Teen ‘This Is Us’ Big Three

This Is Us fans should get ready to see a whole lot more of the teen version of the Big Three. While the 9-year-old counterparts of Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson have appeared in several 1980s-set episodes on the hit NBC drama, the 1990s flash forwards will come fast and furious as the show progresses.

Working late A post shared by Logan Shroyer (@logan_shroyer) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Viewers first met the 15-year-old Pearson kids, played by Logan Shroyer (Kevin), Hannah Zeile (Kate), and Niles Fitch (Randall), in the This Is Us episode “The Best Washing Machine in the Whole World,” where it became painfully apparent that rival siblings Kevin and Randall did not get along in their early high school years.

And in the most recent This Is Us episode, titled “Jack Pearson’s Son,” the teen trio had several big scenes. In one scene, Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) got a wake-up call about her teen son Kevin’s sex life.

In addition, a look back at a teenage Randall showed the character’s history with anxiety attacks. Fitch nailed his scene as a stressed out 15-year-old Randall.

???? A post shared by @nilesfitch on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

But the teen Big Three seem to just be getting started. According to IMDb, Shroyer and Fitch will also appear in the upcoming This Is Us episode titled “What Now?”

Niles has been workin on that single tear ????#yup #hekilledit A post shared by Logan Shroyer (@logan_shroyer) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

The official synopsis posted by the Futon Critic reveals the episode will center on a Pearson family party and will delve deeper into the relationship of Kevin and his childhood sweetheart-turned-ex-wife Sophie in the present day. But expect some flashbacks to the 1990s. According to the Hollywood Reporter, actress Amanda Leighton has been cast as the teenage Sophie, and she makes her This Is Us debut in “What Now?”

In addition, Zeile just shot a scene in a car with her TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia, which means we might get more insight into her character’s daddy issues.

Milo & Hannah A post shared by @nilesfitch on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

This Is Us fans already know that patriarch Jack Pearson dies sometime in the mid-to-late 1990s when his kids are teenagers. A sad flashback to the character’s funeral gave a shadowy glimpse of the three teens dressed in black at his memorial service. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia said he was a little surprised that viewers were already given so much information regarding the timeframe of his character’s death.

“When I read it, I didn’t know how it was going to be shot,” Ventimiglia said of the funeral scene. “And I understood that it was all supposed to be cloaked in a little bit of mystery of when and how and why. I was surprised to see that they did reveal the age of the kids.”

@nilesfitch is always creepin ???? #thisisus #browneyes A post shared by Logan Shroyer (@logan_shroyer) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

But now that This Is Us fans know the approximate age the Pearson kids were when they lost their dad, which means Shroyer, Zeile, and Fitch will take on some very emotional scenes coming up in the future. While the full story behind Jack’s death probably won’t be explained this season, This Is Us has already been renewed for two more seasons. At some point, viewers will likely get to see the teen Big Three’s initial reaction to their father’s untimely death.

I've seen this in a few different places. Just blessed to be apart of the family ❤️ #NBC #thisisus A post shared by Logan Shroyer (@logan_shroyer) on Dec 13, 2016 at 12:49pm PST

As for the backstory on the real life Big Three, before he became a This Is Us teen idol, Logan Shroyer played Cole Campbell on The Thundermans. Shroyer’s other acting credits Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, Speech & Debate, and the 2013 TV movie Westside.

Hannah Zeile previously played Ruby on the Charlie Sheen comedy Anger Management, while longtime child actor and model Niles Fitch has logged numerous TV roles, including Law & Order: SVU, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mistresses, and Army Wives, where he had the recurring role as Deuce.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

