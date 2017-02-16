WWE News: Sting On The One Man He Wishes He Could Have Faced During His Career

Throughout his storied career, Sting faced off with some of the greatest and most famous names in professional wrestling, but he never had the one match he dreamed of having. After finally signing with WWE, Sting had just two matches before having to call it quits, and he never actually picked up a win in the company. Still, some believe he may come back for one more match, and if that happens, he knows who he wants it to be against: The Undertaker.

When Seth Rollins injured Sting at Night of Champions in 2015, wrestling fans kind of knew something was seriously wrong. It didn’t look right, and he just wasn’t the same. It was also obvious that this may be the end of a historic run in professional wrestling.

That did end up being the case, as Sting went on to retire while being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and that was that. Still, he hasn’t stopped dreaming of the one match he never had and the one man he never got to face.

The two icons never did get to have their match against one another, and they never appeared on WWE television together. This is the dream match that so many wrestling fans had always hoped for, and it just doesn’t seem like it will ever take place.

Wrestling Inc. noticed that Sting hasn’t stopped thinking about it, though, and it shows on his social media. On Thursday morning, Sting tweeted a promotion of the WWE Champions mobile game and included a video where his character faces off against The Undertaker.

Along with the tweet, he included a little message showing that he most certainly would have loved to have stood face-to-face with the legend.

In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/aVoNXWdbR6 pic.twitter.com/CaHuOWWC99 — Sting (@Sting) February 16, 2017

Sure, it may only be a mobile app putting The Undertaker and Sting in the same ring together for a match, but it’s something. No one ever thought that Sting would end up in WWE at all, but he arrived and took on Triple H and Rollins before having to call it quits.

Unfortunately, Sting never had a championship run or faced off against The Undertaker in Vince McMahon’s company. It isn’t like it was just him or the fans who wanted to see them go one-on-one. The editors of the promotion often posted their dream bouts and who they would like to see square off, and that match was named on more than one occasion.

Last September, Sting was talking about facing “The Deadman” and kept teasing that a match could still happen and maybe at WrestleMania 33. As reported by Forbes, Sting appeared on “Legends with JBL” after his retirement and spoke about The Undertaker.

“Yeah, that’s the unfinished business. I’ve always wanted to have that match. I know wrestling fans have always wanted to see it too.”

Sting had reportedly been pushing the company to let him back in the ring for one more match and he wanted it to be against The Undertaker. Obviously, that didn’t happen and the more time that passes, the less likely it is to ever take place.

Despite the rumors saying Sting would be in the Royal Rumble or in a match at WrestleMania 33, it’s just not happening. He is indeed retired, and more than anything, injuries are keeping him from making an in-ring return. Still, he will always wish that his dream match against The Undertaker had been able to take place just as the fans would have loved to have seen it. Sure, it can happen on the WWE Champions mobile app and video games, but likely never in real life.

[Featured Image by WWE]