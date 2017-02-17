George And Amal Clooney Reveal Genders Of Their Unborn Twin Babies

They just announced the pregnancy last week, but George and Amal Clooney have already revealed the gender of their unborn babies.

The couple is reportedly expecting a boy and a girl as the actor’s mom excitedly told Radar Online. George’s 77-year-old mom Nina Clooney was quoted by Harper’s Bazaar as she gushed about her son to the site.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

George and Amal’s twins are reportedly due in June, and Nina said she doesn’t know what the couple plans on naming their son and daughter yet.

“I haven’t been told their names. That is George and Amal’s department.”

Reports of Amal’s pregnancy took fans by surprise as the Clooney couple announced they’re expecting twins just days after Beyoncé and Jay Z went public with their baby news. George and Amal married in September 2014 and informed The Talk host Julie Chen several weeks before giving her the green light to announce the news.

“According to Chen, the Clooneys “casually mentioned” the news to her weeks ago. “This is news that everyone celebrates, how could you want to keep it a secret?” she said.”

While fans may have been caught off guard by Clooney’s baby news, their friends and family weren’t. According to reports by People, George’s co-stars were well aware the 39-year-old Amal was expecting. Sources were quoted as saying the Clooneys were both glowing as Amal visited her husband’s set last year.

“George and Amal were both glowing. There were hints and rumors about her being pregnant. She seemed careful with food and didn’t have any caffeine.”

People also reports George and Amal have been spending more time at their home outside of London as they prepare for the birth of their first children. The couple has been making renovations as Amal’s due date nears.

“…nesting in preparation for the babies’ arrival with recent renovations including a new pool, a theater room and a garden terrace.”

Those close to the couple have been quoted as saying George and Amal will make amazing parents as they’re both loving and nurturing people.

“..Amal ‘strikes me as someone who’ll be a fantastic mother. Intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn’t seem someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children.'”

Amal first sparked pregnancy rumors in January as she was spotted wearing loose-fitting garments as she attended events with George.

“The lawyer sparked pregnancy rumors in January after she stepped out on several occasions wearing loose-fitting ensembles.”

And while the couple waited several weeks before confirming the baby news, actor Matt Damon said his pal George told him about Amal’s pregnancy at only eight weeks. Damon then informed George to not tell anyone until 12 weeks per the general rule, however, it seems Clooney was too excited to hold back the news, according to Today.

“He didn’t know the 12-week rule, I think. So, you know, you’re supposed to wait.”

Damon went on to say how happy he is for George and Amal as he expressed his love for the couple, reported AOL.

“I’m thrilled for him,” the actor continued. “She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot, just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

Of course, Clooney’s fans are just as thrilled about the news as Damon and George’s family. Fans took to commenting on Instagram photos of the couple as they express their excitement.

“That’s exciting congratulations to you both.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]