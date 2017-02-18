Charlotte Mckinney’s Chest Spill: Voluptuous Breasts Leave Miami In Awe

Charlotte Mckinney, the 23-year-old young actress with a fearless attitude, does not hesitate to put it all out there. Born in Florida, Mckinney always had a knack for beaches. During her most recent beaching at Miami, she undoubtedly left the packed beach mesmerized by her femininity. The beautiful young lady wore a black swimming suit which was apparently to unworthy of containing Charlotte’s bounteous bust. Maybe she had an inadvertent wardrobe malfunction but needless to say, Mckinney’s presence at the Miami beach on Friday was totally jaw-dropping and awe-striking for the entire world, similar to when the super sexy model visited Ibiza last June.

Charlotte Mckinney was seen flashing her voluptuous breasts in a dangerously revealing swimming suit. The actress indeed must be applauded for her daring choice of what she wore on Friday. A deep cup design swimwear just enough to cover her modesty. Charlotte’s pictures are taking the internet by storm and the audience is going crazy over her. Her swimming costume was apparently too tight for her awesome breast-size and so, the Baywatch star had a nip slip. And that’s not all. As Charlotte strolled along the beach, it was quite apparent that she was struggling to keep her swimsuit intact and herself covered. In the afternoon, she was seen adjusting her swimsuit and thereof, flashed her nipple in public.

Given Charlotte’s upcoming role in the Baywatch movie, it seems that the model’s acting career is about to flourish tremendously. The blonde beauty took this time to treat herself and enjoy the company of her female friends at the beach. No doubt that Charlotte’s presence at Miami beach is being so talked about. Just look at her! Stunning as her friend.

Apart from the hotness, the beautiful model was spotted enjoying the Florida sun with her friend, and while she was at it, it was reported she had some papers clutched in her hands. Rumors suggest that these papers could be the scripts she will be rehearsing for her upcoming movie called Baywatch, as her acting career flourishes. Of course, this is only speculation so far, but given how immersed and absorbed she seems in those papers might be because of the role in her upcoming movie.

As far as her acting career is concerned, Charlotte craved to be an actress. As understood, this journey has not been such an easy one for her. Mckinney has been working very hard to overcome her dyslexia in order to ignite a successful career in the film industry. It’s her will that propels her forward every day and will hopefully lead her to a bright future of becoming a successful actress. There certainly aren’t any limitations unless one has the will to overcome their shortcomings; remember Sylvester Stallone?

“I’ve been doing more auditions. And I’m coaching because I’m dyslexic. So with me, it’s really hard for me to remember stuff,” Mckinney explained to American GQ in 2015. “When I read—I read stuff, I can read!— it doesn’t register always. But it’s a challenge, and I love it,” she playfully added.

For most people, Charlotte instantly transformed into a star celebrity after her sexy Carl’s Jr. Burger Super Bowl commercial in which the model completely dazzled the public with her ‘big buns’, a marketing tactic to inform the public of Carl’s Jr. massive size burgers. This instantly popularity immediately drew the world’s attention on her. Mckinney was consequently offered a Kardashian style TV show by Ryan Seacrest. However, the fierce and super hot model turned the offer down without hesitation saying, “No way! Because I want my career to last a long time. I’d rather work and build and perfect something than rush into some dumb thing and look stupid.”

Charlotte has publically expressed her dislike for bras and makeup and revealed that she would take them off the second after the professional shoot finishes. This non-girl kind of attitude is why Charlotte thinks guys are able to mentally connect with her better than the girls. “I’m such a don’t-wear-a-bra kinda girl. Take the makeup off—I’m like ripping lashes off and pulling down my hair. Because I’m not that kinda girl. And that’s why I think guys connect with me,” she said.

Even well before she became a model, Mckinney mostly had guy friends surrounding her with whom she used to spend most of her time. She added that unlike other well-known female models, she wanted to keep things real which is why she drew attention from the male side. “Obviously, I got more attention from the male side than from the female side. I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a slut by a lot of people,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2015.

Even though the young and beautiful model is blessed with a 32F size which is a very rare sight on such hotness, Charlotte Mckinney remarked that she didn’t always love her curvy body. “I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward,” she revealed. Well, the public definitely wasn’t. Who wouldn’t love this?

