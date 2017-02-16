Nicole Kidman Just Revealed She Was Once Engaged To Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman recently revealed that she was once engaged to singer Lenny Kravitz. While the two had a well-publicized relationship back in 2003, the extent was not known until now.

A long-time Hollywood favorite, as well as the producer and star of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Kidman has been making her rounds of interviews. In an interview with The EDIT, Nicole told a secret that has been hidden for nearly fourteen years.

People reported that in an archived article from 2003, the two had initially even kept their dating relationship a secret from the public. After numerous rumors, the couple finally “came clean” in September of 2003. The two were reportedly “always touching each other,” according to a witness at a party Kidman and Kravitz attended before going public.

“In retrospect, a romance between Kidman […] and Kravitz […] was in bloom to anyone who saw them together.”

The news source further explained at the time that, although they were a surprising pair, it actually made sense that they would be attracted to each other.

“Though the actress and rocker, who met through a mutual friend, appear to be an odd couple, they share more than an affinity for music and Manhattan. For starters, both are single parents: Kidman to Isabella, 10, and Connor, 8, from her 10-year marriage to Tom Cruise that ended in 2001; Kravitz to daughter Zoë, 14, with ex-wife and former Cosby star Lisa Bonet, 36.”

Their relationship, though obviously passionate, ended pretty quickly. Kidman soon moved on, marrying country singer Keith Urban.

The interview with The EDIT meandered its way around to a question concerning Lenny’s daughter Zoe, who is now a famous actress in her right and co-star of Kidman’s on Big Little Lies. The topic of Zoe brought up a not-so-little secret, according to Time.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

This was probably far from what the interviewer expected to hear. But the internet is blowing up over this intriguing detail. Time also reported that 28-year-old Zoe Kravitz, star of the Divergent films as well as Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, holds a very positive opinion of Kidman.

“[Nicole] can be quiet and shy, which is interesting because the beast of an actress that she is, is so loud and clear. She’s so good that sometimes it was distracting. After every take I wanted to just stop and say, ‘Wow.'”

Some were shocked by the news of Nicole’s and Lenny’s engagement, considering the fact that their dating relationship was short. However, Entertainment Tonight weighed in, saying that Kidman has clearly stated that she is just not really the dating type.

“I get engaged and I get married — that’s my thing. I don’t want to date. I’m interested in a very, very deep connection.”

So even though her time with Lenny was short, she dived into an engagement. The news source noted that Kidman claimed that she came to realize that her engagement with Kravitz wasn’t right for her. Nicole revealed to Vanity Fair in 2007 that she was briefly engaged to someone before starting her relationship with Urban, but didn’t drop any names.

“I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

Although their relationship didn’t work out, Kidman has now been married for ten years to her husband, Keith Urban. But neither Urban nor Kidman seem to hold any grudges or hard feelings toward Kravitz. Rather, they seem to be on good terms–the three of them even posing together for a picture in 2013 at the CMT Music Awards.

