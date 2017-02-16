‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride Kicks Off Disneyland Resort’s ‘Summer Of Heroes’

This summer has been marked the “Summer of Heroes” at Disney California Adventure park, which is celebrating the opening of its newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! featuring the characters from the Marvel Studios hit movie.

Located right across from the classic Disneyland theme park, California Adventure “will soon be the destination for adventure, intrigue and triumph as recruits from around the world – like you – join forces with legendary Super Heroes in an ever-expanding universe of stories that will grow even bigger over time,” states Erin Glover, Editorial Content Director for Disneyland Resort and the Disney Parks Blog.

The new Summer of Heroes event will take place at the park from May 27 through September 10, 2017, with the transformation of the old Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride taking center stage.

“This new adventure blasts you straight into the Guardians of the Galaxy story for the first time, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics. As you help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress, you will experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks. You never know which adventure you will get!” says Glover.

While many are excited for a stronger Marvel superhero presence at the park, fans of the Tower of Terror ride are still in “mourning” even though the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Is said to continue offering “fall sensations” that were key to the attraction’s popularity. The new ride will feature new video and audio effects alongside new music inspired by the first film and the upcoming sequel.

This isn’t the first Disney attraction to be overhauled into something new nor will it be the last. In Disneyland, the Swiss Family Treehouse in Disneyland was updated to become Tarzan’s Treehouse, the Submarine Voyage ride became a Finding Nemo-themed ride and the Adventures Through Inner Space attraction in Tomorrowland became Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters.

However, California Adventure has seen a huge turnover in recreating rides since the park opened on 2001. Superstar Limo was the first attraction to close and became Monsters, Inc: Mike and Sully to the Rescue many years later in 2006. The most recent ride change at the park took place in Car’s Land where Lugi’s Flying Tires became Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters. The new Guardian’s overhaul is just the latest attempt to lure more visitors to stay in the park longer.

The Summer of Heroes event also features the following.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off where Star-Lord will hook up his boom box with old school tunes and start a party in the streets where everyone is encouraged to partake.

Super Hero Encounters: New Marvel characters welcoming guests in the park include Groot from Guardians, Captain America, Spider-Man and Black Widow.

Avengers Training Initiative: Similar to the Jedi Training show at Disneyland, Black Widow and Hawkeye will look for young recruits to see if they have what it takes to become the next Avenger.

Disneyland itself has had its share of construction work took shutting down part of the park for the new Star Wars-themed land coming soon. This summer, the Disneyland Railroad, attractions featured on the Rivers of America and the Fantasmic! show will be back in operation after a long closure.

