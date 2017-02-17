Thai PM Says He Loves DOTS, Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Are Now National Heroes

Hallyu A-listers Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo not only played patriots in the reel life version of Descendants of the Sun, in real life too, the SongSong couple helped forged international ties.

When Descendants of the Sun concluded last April, it left a void that is hard to fill. In most Hallyu fans’ opinion, no other drama can transcend the spirit of Descendants of the Sun, the military romance that took the world by storm.

Even today, nearly a year after the drama concluded, fans are still talking about the plot, the wit and the wisdom the drama brought forth.

Most importantly, the stars of the K-drama Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have inspired a cult following.

Even Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. says he adores and admires the military drama, for it has left an impact that is hard to erase.

Known as a fan of Korean dramas, the military general-turned-prime minister said South Koreans are good at displaying Asian people’s common values in dramas.

“That is the reason why I particularly admire Descendants of the Sun because not only it tells a love story, but it also instills senses of patriotism, self-sacrifice, and citizenship rights and responsibilities, which are very relevant to our society at this point in time,” he said.

The mega-hit military romance drama, which features Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo, has been sold to over 30 countries, including Thailand, Singapore and the United States, a report by Korea Times stated.

In Thailand, the effect has been so extensive that Hallyu is affecting Thai people’s daily lives in many areas ranging from culture and academia to politics, he said.

“We watch Korean dramas and eat Korean food almost as often as we do Thai. This means our people have been brought much closer,” he said.

“Coming back to activities in academic circles, I think language is the foundation. Recently there have been a lot of Thai students studying Korean and vice versa. More students and academia exchange programs should be initiated from both sides.”

“In my view, Korean drama has done a lot of research. It is so popular because it brings the shared values and merits of all,” he said. “These values are also the core values of Thai society and define who we are.”

“With such a solid base of people-to-people exchange, Korea is so important to Thailand’s market and we hope more investment from Korea will be following since we both agreed to further new areas of cooperation such as infrastructure development and advanced science and technology,” the Prime Minister said.

There has been no official announcement yet, but the word on social media is that Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might reunite this month.

According to a post on Twitter, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might end up meeting for the first anniversary celebrations of Descendants of the Sun, if at all there is one.

The military romance Descendants of the Sun started airing on KBS2 from February 24 to April 14, 2016. The 16-episode series was a great hit among fans across the world.

It’s been almost a year since the curtains came down on this K-drama, but neither the fans nor the cast of this Korean mini series have gotten over the fact that the show starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo has come to a close.

If the rumors are to be believed, fans will get to see Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun next year, according to a report by Inquisitr.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to come under the same roof once again.

