‘Survivor’ Season 34 ‘Game Changers’ Immunity Twist: March 8 Debut on CBS

Survivor Season 34 features a new immunity idol twist to challenge the cast of 20 veteran players coming to Game Changers. The CBS reality show debuts on Wednesday, March 8. For Survivor fans, the countdown of the last three weeks until Survivor Season 34 is agonizing, but these Survivor: Game Changers spoilers will get fans ready. Let’s take a look at the immunity twist and the cast.

Immunity Idol Twist

When Survivor kicks off Season 34, the group of vets that disembark in Fiji will be divided into two tribes, Mana and Nuku. From there, all bets are off based on prior seasons. Survivor host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly, “We’re going to change the game constantly” and that applies to every aspect of the challenge, including immunity idols.

With players this clever and experienced, it’s no surprise that CBS has upped the ante to win the $1 million payday. In seasons past, immunity idols were consistent within each season, but for Season 34, it will be chaos with some hidden, some dropping into survivor’s laps, and others tucked away at challenges and perhaps even at Tribal Council. The cast is sure to be up to the challenge.

Will Michaela's facial expressions lead to her downfall? This game changer is ready for a do-over: https://t.co/lc1w3v9lLu #Survivor pic.twitter.com/a3eI8BOKsG — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 16, 2017

Winners’ Circle

Three prior Survivor winners are playing in Survivor: Game Changers, including two-time victor Sandra Diaz-Twine, who was Sole Survivor in Seasons 7 and 20 (Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains). JT Thomas is a two-season veteran with one win under his belt. He triumphed in Season 18 but fell short in Season 20 (Tocantins and Heroes vs. Villains). Tough guy cop Tony Vlachos is the most recent victor to play. He took home the million in Season 28 (Cagayan).

Three Time Survivors

There are two Survivor diehards that can’t seem to quit this game even though they keep losing. Cirie Fields is back, and she played in Survivor Seasons 12, 16 and 20 (Panama, Micronesia, and Heroes vs. Villains). Fan favorite Ozzy Lusth played Seasons 13, 16 and 23 (Cook Islands, Micronesia, and South Pacific), and he is back for more punishment. Now that Cirie and Ozzy are in Survivor Season 34, they join an elite circle of four-time Survivor vets, including Boston Rob Mariano and Rupert Boneham.

Malcolm is ready to charm the pants off his fellow game changers: https://t.co/fcyzzvKkZD #SurvivorGameChangers pic.twitter.com/kCDNWCr9wD — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 15, 2017

Double Trouble

In addition to former Sole Survivors JT and Sandra, a few familiar faces will land in Fiji next month. Malcolm Freberg is from Survivor Season 25 and 26 (Philippines and Caramoan). Clever Ciera Eastin played in Season 27 and 31 (Blood vs. Water and Second Chance). Jeff Varner is the biggest throwback going back to Season 2, and he played again in Season 31 (Australian Outback and Cambodia). Last, Andrea Boehlke competed in Survivor Season 22 and 26 (Redemption Island and Caramoan) and is back for more.

One More Time

A handful of veterans have only played once before but decided to go it again on Survivor Season 34. Troyzan Robertson won 11 challenges in Season 24 (One World) while Sierra Thomas made it to fifth place with seven challenge wins in Season 30 (Worlds Apart). Brad Culpepper had a rough road in Season 27 with one challenge win and an ousting on day 14 (Blood vs. Water). Hali Ford of Season 30 did well by winning five challenges in her 22 days (Worlds Apart). Finally, Sarah Lacina won six challenges in 19 days on Season 28 but went out on a classic Survivor blindside (Cagayan).

Surprise! I'm insane, so naturally I went on Survivor again. Catch us Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/GN3qaPThCB — Aubry Bracco (@aubrybracco) February 8, 2017

Back Too Soon?

The final six competitors of Survivor: Game Changers are recent players and have some wondering if they’re back too soon. Zeke Smith and Michaela Bradshaw both played on Season 33 (Millennials vs. Gen X). Michaela was ousted for being too strategic, and Zeke fought an arch nemesis battle and lost. The final four survivors are all from Season 32 (Kaôh Rōng). Job hopper Debbie Wanner is back, along with fan fave and defender of chickens, Tai Trang. Aubry Bracco made it to Final Tribal but fell short due to a poor social game. Last, Caleb Reynolds is back after heatstroke sent him out. CBS reality show fans know Caleb as Beastmode Cowboy from Big Brother 16.

Tribal Lines Already Drawn

The Mana Tribe of Survivor: Game Changers will be made of Michaela Bradshaw, Aubry Bracco, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Ciera Eastin, Malcolm Freberg, Hali Ford, Caleb Reynolds, Troyzan Roberts, Jeff Varner, and Tony Vlachos. Survivor: Game Changers‘ Nuku Tribe will feature Ozzy Lusth, Cirie Fields, JT Thomas, Debbie Wanner, Andrea Boehlke, Tai Trang, Brad Culpepper, Sarah Lacina, Sierra Dawn-Thomas, and Zeke Smith. Will it give Mana better odds with two Sole Survivors in their tribe from the get-go? Hang on fans; we’re just 20 days from the premiere of Survivor: Game Changers.

20 legends will return this March to compete for the title of Sole #Survivor. Here's a peek at #SurvivorGameChangers. pic.twitter.com/k36KxRbTI3 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 11, 2017

