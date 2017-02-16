Amy Poehler And Will Ferrell Take A Gamble On ‘The House’–See The Trailer!

Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a new comedy called The House. A trailer debuted today for the Poehler and Ferrell film, and it depicts Amy and Will as a mother and father who will do anything to help their daughter attend the college of her dreams.

Desperate for tuition money, Ferrell and Poehler team up with their neighbor to open up an illegal casino and hilarity ensues. With everything from gambling to stripping to a soccer mom fight club, Amy and Will’s characters seek financial reward over risk even if it means having to go Godfather on someone, in typical Will Ferrell “oops I didn’t mean to” fashion of course.

Check it out:

This isn’t the first time Poehler and Ferrell have teamed up. Amy had a cameo in the fight scene of Will’s highly anticipated Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Poehler played Ferrell’s nemesis in the 2007 comedy Blades of Glory. Poehler and Ferrell also shared the spotlight for a couple of years together on Saturday Night Live before each eventually transitioned into films and other projects.

Will Ferrell has had a mixed bag of movies with several successes and failures. Ferrell, the star of such iconic comedic films as Anchorman, Step Brothers, and Elf, proved his versatility as an actor with more dramatic roles in Everything Must Go and Stranger Than Fiction. More recently, Will Ferrell found moderate success starring alongside Kevin Hart in Get Hard and with Mark Wahlberg in Daddy’s Home.

Amy Poehler has found most of her success on the small screen. Poehler starred in the NBC series Parks and Recreation for seven seasons with a few films sprinkled in. Amy’s most notable hit comedies teamed her up with fellow SNL castmate and real-life BFF Tina Fey in Baby Mama and Sisters. Poehler also tried her hand at more dramatic roles playing Zach Galifianakis’ sister in Are You Here as well as the voice of ‘Joy’ in the emotionally fraught Disney Pixar film Inside Out.

The House also co-stars Jason Mantzoukas. Mantzoukas has paired up with Amy Poehler a couple of times with his recurring role as billionaire ‘Dennis Feinstein’ in Parks and Recreation and appearances in Poehler’s films They Came Together and Baby Mama.

According to Variety, Poehler entered negotiations to star in the film with Ferrell back in June of 2015. The anticipation of Will and Amy working together again stirred up quite a bit of buzz with many wondering if any of their famous friends would stop in for cameos including Tina Fey, Jon Heder, or a full host of other SNL alumni.

Rumors from the set indicated singer Mariah Carey and Avengers star Jeremy Renner will make appearances, though they have yet been credited. Given Will Ferrell’s history of making uncredited cameos in films, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few notable faces in the gambling, stripping, fighting crowd of The House. One person who is more than likely not appear is former Blades of Glory co-star Will Arnett. Arnett and Poehler separated in 2012, and their divorce was just finalized last year.

Along with the trailer, The House just launched its social media campaign as well on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Though Ferrell and Poehler are pretty silent on social media, hopefully, the film’s pages will give us some candid behind the scenes footage of the comedy duo.

If you can’t beat the house, be the house. #TheHouseMovie pic.twitter.com/HhFBlKUn0z — The House (@HouseMovie) February 16, 2017

Ferrell and Poehler used their pairing for good beyond laughter when they started a fundraiser for suicide prevention while working on The House. The CrowdRise campaign raffled off $10 tickets with the grand prize of a non-speaking walk-on part for The House and a chance to meet Will and Amy. The campaign benefitted the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center.

The House is directed by Andrew Jay Cohen. Cohen also co-wrote the Poehler/Ferrell comedy with his Neighbors writing partner Brendan O’Brien. According to Moviefone, you can catch Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell’s flick in theaters on June 30.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]