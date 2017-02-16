‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Open Beta Drops Next Week With Rewards

Ghost Recon Wildlands finally received a date for the open beta Thursday. Ubisoft announced that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will not have to wait long to try out the co-op open-world shooter for themselves.

The four-day long open beta for Ghost Recon Wildlands will drop next Thursday, February 23, on all platforms. There should not be any rush to download the game as Ubisoft will allow preloading starting Tuesday, February 21.

The Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta will contain the same content as the closed beta. For those that didn’t get to take part in the previous beta, this means taking on the Santa Blanca drug cartel in the starting Itacua province with either three buddies or AI-controlled partners.

Ubisoft will make an all-new area with the Montuyoc province available during the open beta as well. This new area is set in the Bolivian Altiplano region and “contains heavily defended strongholds where the Santa Blanca trains some of its toughest soldiers.”

Montuyoc will offer a slightly different environment from the Itacua province. The latter is full of vegetation for players to hide in or use as cover. The former, however, has more “sparse terrain” covered in lakes and rocks to hide behind.

Players will have access to a wide-range of character and weapon customization along with a skill tree. There’s also a huge variety of weapons to pick up along with assorted jeeps, helicopters, APCs, and other vehicles.

Gameplay is probably best described as a mix between the Just Cause franchise from Avalanche Studios and Ubisoft’s own Far Cry. Players can team up and cooperate to tackle objectives using different strategies from charging straight in, parachuting in, or going for a mix of stealth and cover.

Ubisoft calls Ghost Recon Wildlands its biggest open world game yet. How much of the two provinces the open beta will cover is not yet known, but screenshots and trailers for the game have shown gameplay in the jungle, desert, and snowy mountain ranges as well.

Those that do participate in the open beta and decide to pick up Ghost Recon Wildlands after it launches on March 7 will get a little extra treat, per Ubisoft.

“As a special bonus, if you participated in the closed beta or the open beta – and start up the retail version of Ghost Recon Wildlands before March 31 on the same Ubisoft account – you’ll also gain access to the special “Unidad Conspiracy” reward, which includes three exclusive missions that features a brewing conflict between the local Unidad military and the Santa Blanca.”

PC gamers desiring to be prepared for the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta will want to make sure the computer is up to snuff. Fortunately, the minimum requirements are generous while the recommended specs support mid-range gaming rigs.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-4320 @ 4 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/GTX 750Ti/GTX 950/GTX 1050 or AMD HD 7870/R9 270X/R9 370X/RX 460 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */**

SYSTEM RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 720p

Video Preset: Low

Recommended

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1060 or AMD R9 290X/R9 390/RX 480 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */**

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High

Additionally, the Ghost Recon Wildlands for the PC supports the current run of console controllers available. This includes the Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers, the PS4 DualShock 4, and even the Steam Controller. Other controllers may work with third-party software.

Are you ready for the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]