iPhone 8 Release Date, Price Rumors Circulate Online

September 2016 saw the release of much-anticipated iPhone 7 featuring only a few upgrades compared to iPhone 6. Sales were down by 8% compared to 2015 and criticism ensued regarding iPhone’s imminent downfall. 2017 is a celebratory year for Apple as it marks iPhone’s 10th anniversary, also the year when Apple is rumored to introduce upgrades like never seen before in its next model, the iPhone 8. In addition to iPhone 8 release, Apple is also rumored to launch successors to the current iPhone 7 series with minor updates.

Based on the rumors being circulated about the upcoming iPhone 8 expected to be released this year, this is what we know so far.

Release Date: One may expect Apple to release iPhone 8 within the first two weeks of September following its typical age-old tradition of an autumn release. But this year is expected to be different both in revolutionary specifications and the updated model, and Apple may surprise its users by opting for June 29, the day the first iPhone was released. Early release is bound to create an early buzz, and if true, Apple will give a confirmation soon. Apple insiders are yet to confirm this rumor.

Price: Apple’s iPhone are not known for being inexpensive, considering that, the most innovative iPhone model from Apple is bound to cost a bomb. Current rumors confirm the price at over $1000. If true, this will make iPhone 8 to be the most expensive Apple Smartphone model.

Display: Rumors suggest that the much-anticipated iPhone 8 models will come in stainless steel back reminiscent of iPhone 4. A display patent granted to Apple has led to the upcoming design updates. That means the iPhone 8 will have an edge-to-edge OLED display panel that is battery efficient and offer better color accuracy. Apple Watch and Macbook Pro with Touch Bar use OLED panels, and for the first time, they will be introduced in the iPhone 8 model. Apple’s iPhone 8 screen size will be same as the current 4.7 inch iPhone 7.

iPhone’s iconic Home Button is also rumored to be dropped from the front of the phone as iPhone 8 moves towards Touch ID fingerprint sensor technology integrated into the display screen. According to the leaks, iPhone 8 will have glass panels on the front and the rear of the device which will have a slight curve to the borderless OLED display.

Wireless Charging: Mac Otakara’s rumored leaks regarding iPhone 8 have hinted towards wireless charging among the various exciting new features. It will be a first for an iPhone model, also may become a major selling point for iPhone 8. Apple has officially joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the governing body behind the Qi charging standard adding weight to the rumors.

Among other notable features, rumors state that iPhone 8 will feature the highest level of water-resistance rating than any other Apple iPhone and is expected to come with a camera module that is compatible with 3D technology.

Apple has added more users to its installed base which is approximately 691 million phones currently and is expected to reach 855 million by the end of 2018. Apple is taking huge risks with the iPhone 8, instead of pushing updates like the previous models. iPhone 8 is expected to be Apple’s watershed model for the decade. With a better battery life, wireless charging, OLED display, touch ID sensor, and faster processor, iPhone 8 is bound to increase the plummeting iPhone sales. iPhone 8 release date is expected to be highly anticipated event for Apple and the iPhone lovers.

