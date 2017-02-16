WWE News: Vince McMahon Furious At Huge Star – Mick Foley Knew He Was In Trouble

It should come as no surprise to wrestling fans that Vince McMahon likes to run a pretty tight ship, and it has obviously worked for WWE. For some superstars, they are riding high and will not feel the wrath of the CEO, but they also know how to do things the right way. Some of the newer performers are still learning, and that is why Vince recently blew up at one huge star, and Monday Night Raw general manager Mick Foley knew it was coming.

On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman had some issues with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, which resulted in him demanding a shot at the title. Well, that entire in-ring segment sent McMahon into an absolute frenzy, and it was all over something the big man said.

Strowman had recently helped out Owens at the Royal Rumble by taking out Roman Reigns and allowing him to retain his title. The next night on Raw, he wanted to have his turn at capturing the belt, but he went about it the wrong way.

During that segment, Mick Foley was watching from the backstage area with Vince when Strowman went out to confront the champion, and that was when the problem happened. Foley was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Making Their Way To The Ring, and he laid out the situation.

“I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, ‘I want a title shot.’ Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain…at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, ‘Oh god, it’s not a title shot.’ I was thinking to myself, then, what is it? That’s exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there. You want a title shot? He’s like, ‘It’s a title match. It’s a match!’ So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

A lot of superstars might be intimidated by or even frightened of Braun Strowman’s size and mass, but not Vince McMahon.

Many may not realize it, but there is a list of banned words and phrases that those in WWE are not supposed to use. An internal memo leaked out a couple of years ago showing some of them, and Bro Bible did have “shot” as one of those on the list.

Mick Foley may have known that McMahon didn’t want it called a “title shot,” but he still feels that is exactly what it is.

Strowman may have been chewed out by the boss, but he didn’t appear to receive any kind of disciplinary action over his slip of words. At Fastlane, he has a huge match against Roman Reigns due to their issues with each other over the past month, and it will be two very strong men meeting face-to-face.

If there does come another time when Braun Strowman is going to be chasing the WWE Universal Title or the United States Title or any belt for that matter, you can be sure he won’t ask for a “title shot.” It is one thing to make a mistake and have Vince McMahon catch it, but it is another to do it twice.

While saying something like “title shot” may seem trivial to virtually everyone that isn’t working for WWE, it is important to Vince McMahon. He wants things done a certain way, and they have obviously worked out for him. Mick Foley knows this, and he can see why Vince was furious at Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw, but when all is said and done, it really was something that fans probably never even noticed.

