Chinese Investors Pay Millions For Gerard Butler’s Upcoming Film ‘Hunter Killer’

Gerard Butler’s upcoming movie is set to be almost revolutionary, as it will show the Americans and Russians working together to prevent a dangerous threat. Hunter Killer, the actor’s upcoming movie, is a submarine film in which the 300 actor plays the role of a U.S. submarine captain who rescues a kidnapped Russian president with the help of U.S. Navy Seals.

Here's the 1st poster for HUNTER KILLER, an upcoming submarine thriller starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman. pic.twitter.com/TUQVbiHii6 — ManlyMovie (@ManlyMovie) November 4, 2016

Gerard Butler will be producing the movie that also features Gary Oldman, Billy Bob Thornton, and Michael Trucco.

Variety reported that Hunter Killer was initially a Relativity movie, but after the recent financial meltdown of the company, was taken on by Nu Image/Millennium Films.

Now, China-based distributor-investor Hishow Entertainment has spent more than $10 million buying into Gerard Butler’s upcoming film as well as Escobar, a film based on true events starring Penelope Cruz, who plays the role of a journalist who enters into a relationship with the Colombian drug lord. The $10 million deal, which took place at the European Film Market, gives the Chinese investors distribution rights for both films throughout China.

It is believed that the distribution deal was so attractive to the Chinese investors in part because of the previous success of Gerard Butler’s London Has Fallen, which was a huge hit in China.

2016 turned out to be a good year for Butler as his recent films, Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen, both performed well at the box office, and fans are excitedly waiting for the release of Geostorm, his upcoming movie that is also set to be released in 2017.

Gerard Butler might have trained as a lawyer, but acting remains his true passion. Like many Hollywood stars, Butler took up a number of odd jobs while struggling to break into the acting field. After a brief stint in theater, the actor traveled to Hollywood, and within a decade he had managed to feature in major Hollywood movies like Tomorrow Never Dies and Tale of the Mummy. Later, Gerard Butler achieved worldwide fame when he featured in breakthrough roles that proved his versatility, including playing Dracula in Dracula 2000, the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, King Leonidas in 300, and Stoick the Vast in How to Train Your Dragon.

Butler’s ability to play anti-heroes and highly masculine characters paved the way for him to become a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss’ fragrance for men. The 300 actor believes that he is a man who lives in the moment, and it is his ability to connect to his own emotional side that makes him a suitable celebrity to endorse the popular fragrance.

This is my mountain. Mine!! pic.twitter.com/qFc7PKhWAS — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) February 10, 2017

As a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, Gerard Butler appeared in the company’s Man of Today advertisement that showed him promoting the men’s Boss Bottled cologne. Gerard Butler’s Man of Today symbolizes a male who has a balanced attitude while dealing with day-to-day challenges. Even though the Hugo Boss advertisement features Butler in formal clothes, the actor loves to look stylish in casual clothes like jeans and T-shirts. Just Jared reports that Gerard Butler has been promoting the perfume since 2014, and he continues to endorse the brand today.

Gerard Butler has also revealed that fitness and meditation have played an important role in fine-tuning his mind and body to play his challenging movie roles. While building his body to portray the muscular King Leonidas in 300, the actor spent five to six days per week in the gym for a period of four months. Even when he is not preparing for a specific role, the actor maintains his physical fitness by spending time in the gym five times a week.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler feels that masculinity isn't just about being stalwart and and toug…https://t.co/vdGK94JV2e pic.twitter.com/ziGIldiexT — owless (@owlesscom) February 5, 2017

Gerard Butler’s enviable physique might have made him a symbol of modern masculinity, but the actor himself considers yesteryear celebrities like Paul Newman and Steve McQueen as the perfect symbols of masculinity. In addition to fine-tuning his body, Gerard Butler also meditates to improve his concentration and focus. GQ Magazine reports that the actor learned meditation techniques by visiting the Oneness University in India.

Gerard Butler’s physical fitness and mental focus have enabled the Scottish actor to perform his own stunts effectively, and he recently stated that one of the most dangerous stunts he ever performed was the car crash at the beginning of Tomorrow Never Dies. While filming for Chasing Mavericks, Gerard Butler was almost killed by a huge wave when it unexpectedly came crashing down on him while he filmed a surfing scene.

