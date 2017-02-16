Justin Bieber Shares Valentine’s Day Post On Instagram Amid Selena Gomez Drama

Justin Bieber is facing all sorts of rumors regarding his relationship with Selena Gomez and her and The Weeknd’s alleged songs about him, but on social media, he’s playing it cool.

After dissing The Weeknd’s music as “whack” weeks ago, Justin Bieber celebrated the Valentine’s Day holiday alone and told fans he was single.

“I got no food, I got no job, our pets’ heads are falling off, I got no Valentine,” he explained to fans, according to a report by Teen Vogue on February 15.

As the outlet’s report explained, Justin Bieber’s post came just days after he infamously skipped the 2017 Grammy Awards, despite having received numerous nominations. As fans may recall, Gomez’s new boyfriend, The Weeknd, was also a nominee and treated the audience to a performance during the show.

Despite having been linked to numerous women, including Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Nicola Peltz and Jessica Serfaty, in recent years, Justin Bieber has not made any relationship official since he dated Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2012. While he and Hailey Baldwin spent several months together in early 2016, they were never exclusive, and ultimately, Bieber chose to move on from their relationship with Sofia Richie, whom he spent time with in late summer of last year.

In addition to his time with Baldwin and Richie, Justin Bieber was seen on-and-off for months with Kardashian and recently stepped out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a couple of times in Los Angeles. As fans may have noticed, Justin Bieber and the mother of three were seen together at The Peppermint Club just days after Gomez was first seen canoodling with The Weeknd in Santa Monica. Then, weeks later, the rumored couple was seen attending a church service in Los Angeles.

Despite Justin Bieber’s female acquaintances, however, he has remained single as he continues with his Purpose World Tour. While the tour was expected to have wrapped up by now, the singer announced at the end of last year that he would be touring stadiums around the world until September 2017.

As his former girlfriend continues to flaunt her romance in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber has been sharing tweets about his upcoming tour dates.

On February 15, Justin Bieber posted a couple of tweets to fans, which promoted his future shows, including a message that including the hashtag, “Purpose Tour Monterrey.”

In February of last year, Justin Bieber spoke to GQ magazine and revealed that because of his tour, he did not want to commit to any one woman exclusively. After weeks of spending time with Hailey Baldwin, whom he traveled with to Anguilla at the end of 2015, Justin Bieber got candid about his love life and his plans to protect the women in his life.

“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything,” Justin Bieber explained to the magazine. “I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.… I just don’t want to hurt her.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]