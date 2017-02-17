Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Baby Rumors Soar: Will Her ‘Greatest Guy’ Propose?

Gwen Stefani already has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But ever since she and Blake Shelton confirmed their romance, the cooing lovebirds have been facing rumors that the songstress is pregnant with the country superstar’s baby. Will Gwen finally receive a proposal (and possibly a baby) from Blake after she named him the “greatest guy ever” on national TV?

Stefani took away any doubts that some might have had about her feelings for Shelton when she appeared on the Today show, reported KSCS. Talking about The Voice, Gwen quickly segued into dishing about Blake.

The pop star praised the chemistry among the coaches, including Alicia Keys and Adam Levine as well as Stefani and Shelton.

“The chemistry between the coaches—I mean Alicia Keys is just so magical, Adam and I, we know each other now for a while,” mused Gwen.

“And of course, Blake, who I think is the greatest guy ever.”

However, even though the two have been together for more than a year, Stefani admitted that she felt some nerves when it came to working with Shelton on The Voice.

“I was nervous at first—’wait is this going to be awkward, how am I going to act?’ But It’s just natural,” said Gwen.

However, it’s not always easy. When the two are driving home, she admitted that sometimes she starts to ask Blake’s advice about her team, and then hesitates, jokingly calling pointing out that she doesn’t know if he’s “the enemy” on The Voice.

But Stefani isn’t the only one in the relationship who has experienced some sort of anxiety. Shelton has suffered his own case of nerves, and it turned out to be almost a “deal breaker,” she said

So excited @nbcthevoice eeeeeeek #rightaroundthecorner #blindauditions gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Visiting the Tonight show, Gwen talked with host Jimmy Fallon about pushing Blake into new situations, reported MSN. Fallon had his own experiencing in getting Shelton to experience sushi for the first time, while Stefani revealed what happened when she joined her 40-year-old boyfriend on his very first trip to Disneyland.

“Did he do Space Mountain?” asked Jimmy.

The 47-year-old pop star revealed which ride the country crooner refused.

“He won’t do the roller coasters. That was almost a deal-breaker.”

However, Stefani also pointed out that Shelton’s fears probably were linked to his height of 6-foot-5-inches.

“He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn,” revealed The Voice coach. “He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing — his knees were up like this.”

The visit to Disneyland included Gwen’s sons, and Blake purchased a lightsaber for little Apollo during their excursion.

As for whether Shelton and Stefani might have their own baby together before or after tying the knot, there’s ongoing speculation. In December, OK magazine questioned whether they were “expecting” and revealed that the couple had been planning a wedding.

But Gwen and Blake called off their wedding plans because the mom of three allegedly has decided to focus on having a baby before tying the knot, according to an insider cited by the magazine.

“Gwen knows that, with her age, time is ticking and a baby should come first—they can marry whenever.”

In addition, the source said that the pop star has been undergoing IVF, although she and Blake allegedly had discussed “using a surrogate or adopting.” However, the insider clarified that she “really wants to try to get pregnant via IVF first,” adding that she is “so excited for a baby.”

Stefani’s three sons are described as “enthusiastic about being big brothers” by the source, which reportedly has given “her confidence that having a baby is the right decision.”

However, Hollywood Take reported this month that even though Shelton and his sweetheart continue to face those baby rumors, Gwen is not pregnant. However, with the gushing lovebirds making it clear that their love is stronger than ever, will he propose in 2017?

Blake hasn’t hesitated to declare his love for his girlfriend, telling Ellen DeGeneres recently that it’s “been just an eye opener to be with someone like her.” And he feels the relationship is beneficial.

“It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart,” gushed Shelton.

Stefani has been just as complimentary, responding to a fan on Twitter who told her that she was “so lucky” to have the country crooner as her boyfriend.

Sooooooo lucky gx https://t.co/frfjJzTtQC — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 13, 2017

“So lucky,” agreed the pop star.

Will that luck lead to tying the knot in 2017? What do you think? Post your comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]