iPhone 8 Release Date, Price, Specs And Killer Features: Latest Rumors And More

The iPhone 8 is still months away, but it has already captured the interest of the smartphone market. As the 10th-anniversary release of the mobile industry’s most iconic device, the hype surrounding the iPhone 8 is at an all-time high. With the smartphone essentially reaching a plateau with the iPhone 6 of 2014, Apple really needs to pull out all stops to prove that it is still the top innovator in the mobile market. With the release of new leaks and rumors, however, it appears that the Cupertino tech giant might very well have a winner on its hands.

The release date of the iPhone 8 has not been revealed by Apple, though speculations are high that the device would most likely see a reveal sometime around September 2017. Apple has so far kept its iPhone releases on September during the last few years; thus, expectations are high that the tech giant would keep up with tradition this year.

What is interesting, however, is that rumors have been emerging recently stating that the Cupertino giant is preparing to mass produce the iPhone 8 earlier than usual. Considering the expected demand for the 10th-anniversary device, Apple’s decision to manufacture the upcoming flagship on a massive scale earlier than usual makes perfect sense. After all, even the Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus, a rather incremental update to the iPhone 6S Plus, was sold out immediately after it went on sale. With the iPhone 8, the more stocks Apple has when the device launches, the better.

Apple is expected to release three iPhone variants this year, comprised of a halo unit with a new design and an OLED display, as well as two units that are essentially “S” upgrades to the iPhone 7. With this in mind, speculations regarding the devices’ prices are quite unanimous in the idea that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would, just like their predecessors, start at $649 and $769. Keeping the price of the two lower-tier 2017 iPhones within the smartphone’s usual price range is very strategic for Apple, especially since it would enable the tech giant to offer most of its newest technology at a price range that customers are already accustomed to.

The iPhone 8, however, is a completely different story. Rumors about the upcoming device are very numerous, and most of them are extremely encouraging. Currently, the iPhone 8 is expected to pack an A11 processor, a brand new glass and metal frame, and a unique borderless design that would enable Apple to embed both the Home Button and TouchID sensor within the screen of the flagship smartphone, according to a BGR report. Coupled with a rumored “wraparound” OLED display, the iPhone 8 is a massive upgrade from its predecessor. If speculations are right, however, Apple is very much prepared to command a premium price for the upcoming halo device.

Rumors are high that the OLED-equipped iPhone 8 would be starting at close to $1000 for the entry-level model. Thus, customers wishing to acquire the top-tier iPhone 8 should expect to pay north of $1000. Coupled with the device’s accessories such as Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack dongles, the price of the iPhone 8 becomes even higher. Then again, while a $1000-plus price tag appears to be a bit too much for the iPhone 8, the fact that the top tier iPhone 7 Plus, which costs more than $900, sells very well, is proof that Apple customers generally do not mind paying a bit extra for premium features and specs.

In a lot of ways, features that were recently leaked about the iPhone 8 pretty much justifies its daunting price tag. Apart from top-tier specs, the iPhone 8 is also rumored to come with numerous innovations such as a bigger screen, smaller form factor and the inclusion of a “Function Area” that works very similarly to the well-received Touch Bar that debuted in the 2016 MacBook Pro. These new speculations, reported by MacRumors, came from one of the most reputable Apple analysts in the world, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities. Considering Kuo’s reputation, there is a good chance that the iPhone 8 would really come with this interesting, new and otherwise unexpected feature.

Apple has yet to confirm any of these rumors, so do take this information with a grain of salt. However, it is pretty much certain that the Cupertino-based tech giant is doing all it can to ensure the success of its upcoming flagship device. Thus, it would not be very surprising if most, if not all, of these rumored features and specs make it to the final design of the iPhone 8.

[Featured Image by Leon Neal/Getty Images]