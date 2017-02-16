Pat Robertson: Trump Is God’s Anointed, People Opposing Him Are Opposing God

Controversial televangelist Pat Robertson announced on the February 15 episode of The 700 Club that Democrats, “left wingers” or “progressives” who oppose President Trump are opposing God and his plan for America because Trump is “God’s anointed.”

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) founder declared Trump as “God’s anointed” and pronounced all opposition to Trump’s administration as revolt against God. He speculated that former President Barack Obama, the mainstream media, and liberals have formed an unholy alliance against Trump and conspired to force the resignation of the former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Right Wing Watch reports.

Flynn resigned from his position as national security adviser to Trump on February 13, following allegations that he undermined the Obama administration’s sanctions against Russia by suggesting to the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak that the incoming Trump administration would reverse the sanctions.

According to Robertson, people protesting and opposing President Trump are revolting against God because God has a plan for America and he intends to implement his plan through Trump’s presidency.

Robertson illustrated his point by referencing the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah where God told the Jewish people to serve the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar. He applied the biblical example to America, implying that God has also chosen Trump as president and that Americans must accept his presidency as God’s will.

The televangelist argued that while Democrats and their liberal base may think they are revolting against Trump, they are really revolting against God because God is implementing his plan for America through Trump.

In Robertson’s opinion, God raised up Trump because the “left-wingers” and “progressives” have been trying to destroy America.

“The Lord’s plan is being put in place for America and these people are not only revolting against Trump, they’re revolting against what God’s plan is for America.”

“These other people [Democrats] have been trying to destroy America,” he said. “These left-wingers and so-called progressives are trying to destroy the country that we love and take away the freedoms they love.”

“They want collectivism. They want socialism,” he continued. “What we’re looking at is free markets and freedom from this terrible, overarching bureaucracy.”

Robertson then referred to Psalm 2:2, a famous messianic passage that speaks about “the kings of the earth [rising] up and the rulers [banding] together against the Lord and against his anointed.”

According to Robertson, progressives fighting against God’s anointed President Trump do so in vain because, according to the Bible, “He that sits in the heavens will laugh them to scorn.”

“They [progressives] want to fight as much as they can but I think the good news is the Bible says, ‘He that sits in the heavens will laugh them to scorn,'” Robertson said.

“I think that Trump has someone on his side that is a lot more powerful than the media.”

But many viewers of the video on YouTube were skeptical of the claim that Trump is God’s anointed and that opposition to Trump is opposition to God. Many argued that Trump was elected as president through the Electoral College and not by divine anointment.

Others claimed that the problems the administration is facing are mostly self-inflicted and not due to the machinations of evil progressives.

“Jesus overturned the tables of the moneychangers. Trump is trying to put as many moneychangers in his cabinet as possible.”

Wait! I get to revolt against your deity and oppose your fascist authoritarian leader at the same time?! I’m in!”

“The desperation of Robertson is truly fascinating,” a skeptic said. “There is no ‘god’s plan.’ There never was.”

“What were your thoughts, pastor, on the right trying to revolt against President Obama?” another skeptic asked.

