Eugenie Bouchard Goes Out With Super Bowl Twitter Fan—A Second Date Ahead?

What happens when Eugenie Bouchard loses a bet she made on Twitter? She makes good on it, and one lucky guy ended up having the night of his life. The tennis pro went out on a date with a fan after she made a bet on social media with John Goehrke on Super Bowl night. The twosome attended the Brooklyn Nets home game on Wednesday, and it looks like they had a lot of fun together.

Bouchard was confident that the Atlanta Falcons would go on to win the Super Bowl after they had a good lead on the New England Patriots. In fact, she was so sure that her team would be the champs that she took Goehrke on when he made the challenge. She agreed to go out on a date with him if the Patriots would somehow end up winning the game. Much to her surprise, they did just that, and according to The Washington Post, things went quite well, just like a normal date.

True to her word, Genie Bouchard took a Patriots fan on a date after losing a Super Bowl bet https://t.co/VzVEnOPGlz pic.twitter.com/cvrfeYNQ9y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2017

Wearing a long furry coat, Bouchard was picked up by her date at her hotel in New York City. She was quite dressed up for the NBA game while Goehrke, who hails from Missouri, chose to attend the game in jeans. The 47th ranked player in the world was a little reluctant at first as this guy was a complete stranger, so she said that she thought going to a public game was a better choice for their first date. It all turned out well, and she was grateful that he turned out to be quite normal.

The 20-year-old student dished to the Kansas City Star a few days ago that this was so unexpected. He admitted that he is a fan of the tennis star and after he saw what she had tweeted about the Falcons, he just decided to post the bet. He had no idea that Eugenie would actually agree to it, and more importantly, go through with making sure that she kept her word when she lost the bet.

“I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it.”

Bouchard really had no choice because her tweet to agree to a date with him was basically heard around the world. She said that everyone she knew was contacting her about it asking if she was really going to do it. True to her word, she did, and it wasn’t bad at all. In fact, she really enjoyed his company.

The 22-year-old tennis player had posted some photos of them together while in the car just after they met for the first time and getting a little playful at the game as well. Their evening even ended with Bouchard getting a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Apparently, their date was so normal that this young man may just end up with a second date with Eugenie Bouchard. TMZ snagged the couple as they were still together enjoying their first date and they asked them if there could be a second date. Genie sounded pretty confident that there would be as she said, “For sure!”

OMG ???????????? so honored to be in @si_swimsuit A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:38am PST

John Goehrke may or may not have seen the latest swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated. His blond date was included in the issue wearing a few sexy bikinis as she posed on the beach. Eugenie was so excited about getting her hands on the magazine that she posted a video of herself looking through it. Two of her fellow tennis players, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniaki, were also seen baring some skin for the spread.

One thing is for sure, Eugenie Bouchard has learned her lesson. She said that the lesson she has learned is to never bet against Tom Brady, but Mr. Goehrke is sure glad she did.

[Featured Image by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images]