Paid Puppy Parental Leave For All Employees Of Award-Winning Brewery

Paid “Paw-Ternity” leave for employees of award winning BrewDog is the latest out of the box idea from the innovative Scottish brewery. They are giving a one-week paid leave for anyone, in any of their worldwide operations, including the new Columbus Ohio brewery location, who is getting a new dog.

The brewery, first founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie and first Brew Dog Bracken in 2007 are owned by dog enthusiasts, and this leave demonstrates that. They want to grant this leave to anyone with a new pup. It does not matter if this new canine addition is an apprehensive older dog that is moving into a new home, or a brand new puppy that will need some paper training and perhaps some extra TLC after leaving mom and the rest of the litter, they get a week of paid leave to welcome their new furry friend into their home. Well it is BrewDog beer after all. They love dogs!

BrewDog co-founder James Watt spoke to Metro to discuss their usual new leave policy. First, the brewery owners acknowledge that dogs are a huge part of the lives of their valued employees. Watt explained they understand how challenging it is when first bringing a puppy or dog into a new home.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home.”

BrewDog decided that they wanted to help out their employees to take time to integrate their new furkid into their family and make them feel comfortable in their new living space.

“So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

Following their policy of “people and beer,” the brewery wants to give their extraordinary employees the “best possible benefits.” Their pie in the sky perks includes the usual, but welcome benefit of a week’s paid leave to new dog owners. Now that is a benefit that no one else has!

“We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog we care about two things above all else. People and beer.”

BrewDog also allows their employees to bring their dog to work, so when Watts explains that they “really, really like dogs” he really, really means it! After all, their first Brew Dog was Bracken, who in 2007, who loyally watched the duo make their fist Punk IPA. Dogs are truly their mascots!

“We also just really, really like dogs.”

On their website, they explain that “we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both. So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home.”

BrewDog is certainly not your average company. Besides quirky beers and a very unique business style, the two owners are stars of the Esquire TV program entitled BrewDogs. This part brewing show and part travelogue, follow James and Martin as they travel to a different destination in each show and brew unique beer utilizing local ingredients in unique ways.

For example, when the duo went to Baja, Mexico, they became thrill seekers, experiencing the wild off-road race of the Baja 1000. Deciding that they needed to brew a beer that equaled in intensity of the race, they chose local ingredients to achieve this masterpiece. The minds of James and Martin are always dreaming up some unusual combinations. How many beers include sea urchin and peyote skins, served up the traditional Mexican Michelada style? This is what BrewDog is all about.

What do you think of BrewDog’s new one week new pooch paid leave? Do you wish your company would implement this same benefit?

