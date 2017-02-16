Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton: What Was Almost A ‘Deal Breaker’ For Her?

Gwen Stefani recently revealed a Blake Shelton characteristic that was a potential deal breaker for her, and it had nothing to do with her boyfriend’s country boy lifestyle.

Blake Shelton fans know that he loves hunting, fishing, and drinking ice cold beer. However, his redneck ways don’t seem to bother his red-lipped, pop princess girlfriend at all. According to Gwen Stefani, Blake’s biggest flaw is his fear of doing something that thousands of little kids do every day. As E! News reports, Gwen discovered this potential “deal breaker” when she and Blake visited Disneyland last October.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Gwen Stefani talked about her Disney adventure with Blake Shelton. She told Jimmy Fallon that she was shocked to discover that her boyfriend had never been to the happiest place on Earth, so the girl who grew up in Anaheim convinced the Disney virgin to visit the theme park with her.

“I was like, ‘Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?'” Stefani said.

Gwen Stefani revealed that Blake Shelton isn’t a big fan of being out in crowded public spaces. She was “nervous” about braving the Disneyland crowd with Blake, and she said that visiting the theme park with him was a “crazy” experience. However, Blake’s biggest fear wasn’t getting lost in a sea of sweaty tourists.

“He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani told Fallon when he asked her if her boyfriend rode Space Mountain. “That was almost a deal breaker for me.”

Luckily, Blake had a convenient excuse for avoiding the ride.

“He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn,” Gwen said. “He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing his knees were up like this.”

Shefani fans know that Gwen Stefani wasn’t being serious when she said that Blake Shelton’s dislike of roller coasters was almost a deal breaker for her, and the rest of her interview with Jimmy Fallon was evidence that she’s completely crazy about her cowboy beau. In fact, the Voice coach told Fallon that she wanted to spend their entire interview talking about Shelton, who they both agreed is “cute.”

“Let’s just talk only about Blake, because he’s so awesome,” Gwen Stefani gushed.

As Rare Country reports, Gwen Stefani and Jimmy Fallon also talked about the time Jimmy got Blake to eat sushi with him for a Tonight Show segment. It was the first time that Blake had ever eaten at a sushi restaurant, and he didn’t exactly enjoy his experience. He complained that the sake tasted like Easter egg coloring, and he described the texture of the tuna as being like Play-Doh. However, he kept asking for rice wine refills, and he admitted that he liked the way the tuna tasted.

Gwen watched the hilarious segment, and she told Jimmy Fallon that it made her crave sushi. Even though Blake didn’t enjoy the fish dish all that much, he agreed to take Gwen out to a sushi place for dinner. Once again, Blake put aside his own feelings about being out in public to make his girlfriend happy.

“Of course everybody recognizes him wherever he goes, but we walked into the sushi restaurant and literally the entire restaurant stood up and was like, ‘Blake!,'” said Gwen of their date. “It was like the whole world had just watched [the sushi skit], and we walked in the room. I felt so bad.”

Stefani explained that she’s used to attracting that kind of attention, but Shelton is not; he’s a country boy who likes to get away from the hectic Hollywood scene as much as he can. He owns a sprawling property in Oklahoma, and Gwen says that he’s “in the woods most of the time.”

Gwen and Blake may have very different preferences when it comes to how they spend their free time, but Blake insists that their polar personalities don’t cause conflict; they just keep things interesting.

“We could not be, on paper, any more different. I mean, I’m a country singer and she’s a ska, rock, pop, whatever it is…and it’s just an odd idea,” Blake said during an appearance on Today. “But man, it’s a lot of fun. I’ve gotta be honest about that.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing their fun relationship to The Voice on February 27, and Shefani fans can’t wait to spend their Mondays and Tuesdays with their favorite couple.

