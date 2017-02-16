WWE News: Kurt Angle States He Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Wrestles Again In WWE

When the WWE finally announced Kurt Angle was coming home to the company, WWE fans around the globe rejoiced as one of the best of all-time was finally being appreciated for his innate skill and intensity. The Pittsburgh-native made a name for himself when he won an Olympic Gold Medal with a “broken freakin neck,” as he puts it during his wrestling promos. After his time in the Olympics, Angle then came to the WWE and simply became sensational.

A wrestler who started out in the amateur scene isn’t used to the world of professional wrestling. If the WWE taught the world anything, it was that wrestling can mean two different things. Charisma means nothing in amateur wrestling. It’s all about skill and winning championships. As for the WWE, there are a lot of intangibles that mean everything. Playing to the crowd, working the microphone, and having chemistry with their counterparts was something Angle could do brilliantly.

In January, the WWE announced Kurt Angle would headline the 2017 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Immediately, like it was mentioned earlier, the WWE Universe was ecstatic about the news. However, it quickly turned into a huge speculation on when he would return to the squared circle. He hasn’t wrestled a match since 2006 for Vince McMahon. Ironically enough, it was McMahon who didn’t want to bring back Angle, reportedly due to personal issues.

After news of Angle getting healthy and clean away from the ring, McMahon decided to bring the Olympian back to the WWE. Now, the question is whether Angle will wrestle for the WWE again. In a brand new interview with Forbes, Kurt Angle said there’s still a chance he will wrestle a few more matches.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I do a few more matches somewhere down the line, but they haven’t talked about it so it’s not official. This Hall of Fame thing is just the beginning, so let’s see how it goes and we’ll go from there. “I have a lot to offer in professional wrestling and I really love the sport, I love sports entertainment. It’s been really good to me. I caught on very quickly and I’ve been a great student, now I’ve become a great teacher.”

An Inquisitr report that came out a few hours ago had more details on a potential in-ring return for Angle. A medical test would be required, according to Dave Meltzer. That’s standard when new wrestlers, or injured stars, want to compete in a WWE ring. For guys like Angle, the WWE will most likely be more strict since he’s above the age of 40 and has a huge track record for getting injured in recent years.

Who would it make sense for Angle to face in the WWE? Teaming up with American Alpha, Jason Jordan, and Chad Gable gives immense depth to the SmackDown Tag-Team champions. It would be very similar to Team Angle with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas, but Angle needs to actually wrestle in a good rivalry and have it on the main brand. Monday Night Raw is the premiere show, according to WWE officials. While it’s not the best of quality due to its three-hour time, Angle could benefit greatly.

There’s also no way Angle could return as a heel. He’s one of the best babyfaces of all-time. WWE fans want to see Angle face a former United States champion, Rusev. One of his popular gimmicks is to antagonize the American fan base since he was a member of the Russian Federation. A short program between those two would do great for the WWE, and more specifically the U.S. title.

[Featured Image by WWE]