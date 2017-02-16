Melania Trump Gifted PETA-Approved Fur Coat By Pamela Anderson

Melania Trump is being gifted a PETA-approved fur coat from its honorary director, Pamela Anderson. The first lady received a package from Anderson that contained a faux fur coat with a note inside it pleading with her not to wear fur coats made from animals.

PETA published an article on its website stating that Melania Trump was gifted a fake fur coat by Pamela Anderson manufactured by Only Me. The “eco-fur” coat is Russian-made and designed by Anderson herself.

“Amid all the mania at the inauguration, you looked stunning in an outfit by Ralph Lauren—one of many fur-free designers,” Anderson wrote in her letter to Melania Trump. “I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many.”

According to Radio Times, Anderson has noticed Melania Trump wearing fur in the past. As a PETA advocate, she hopes Mrs. Trump doesn’t wear real fur coats again.

“It’s a very dynamic political period, there’s a lot of negativity in America and I thought maybe I could somehow do something positive that could make a change and maybe send Melania a faux fur coat, because she has worn fur in the past. “So it was nice she didn’t wear fur to the inauguration. [The coat has] just got there. It’s just finally got there. I think that’s good.”

Pamela Anderson notes that Melania Trump is a fashion icon and hopes she’ll be a voice for animals by wearing the coat.

“She is going to be a role model. She is going to be a fashion icon and I want her to wear it. I hope she wears it.”

The 49-year-old model/actress continues that there are “so many alternatives” to fur — and that by going that route not expresses compassion and supporting the humane treatment of animals, but it’s “forward-thinking.”

“It’s more chic, more elegant to wear something that’s compassionate and is forward-thinking – especially young people, they don’t want to wear fur, that’s so old-fashioned and cruel.”

PETA’s founder, Ingrid Newkirk, says pressuring Melania Trump to go anti-fur has a lot to do with the world watching her fashion choices. Newkirk says the organization is asking her to “be a style icon with a heart.” The PETA founder says Michelle Obama and Bush first ladies never wore fur. Richard Nixon’s wife never wore fur, either.

Pamela Anderson tells The Telegraph that Melania will relate to her on some level with the faux fur gift.

“I know it will be meaningful to her coming from me, as an authentic gesture amidst a lot of negativity in the world.”

As the PETA site informs readers, Pamela Anderson began her animal rights activism in Russia in 2009 after writing a letter to then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin thanking him for banning the slaughter of baby harp seals. Anderson worked with PETA in 2011 to ban the importations of baby seal pelts from Russia to Canada, which were about 90 percent of the pelts they were receiving (Anderson had a personal issue with it since she’s a native of Canada).

Pamela Anderson is courting Melania Trump, here’s why https://t.co/RGO18uZaA9 pic.twitter.com/4F6pjq3YHw — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) February 15, 2017

Anderson is working with Only Me on other faux animal fur products to distribute. These include fake bearskin hats to replace the busbies worn by The Queen’s Guard in England. One Canadian black bear is killed to create one of the hats. PETS writes that the company “will send two prototypes to London from Moscow.”

Will Melania Trump wear the PETA-approved fur coat that Pamela Anderson sent her?

[Featured Image by Andrew Herrer/Getty Images]