Kesha Shares ‘Abusive’ Emails From Dr. Luke About Her Weight

Kesha released “abusive” emails from her former producer Dr. Luke which criticized her weight. The pop star has been battling with Sony Music and the producer for the past three years attempting to end her contact, accusing Dr. Luke of rape and emotional abuse.

Kesha’s music producer Dr. Luke claimed in 2012 that musicians were not willing to give the pop singer their songs to perform because of her weight, according to court documents filed this week, via The Independent.

NUDIE suit 1970's era A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Kesha, 29, has been fighting with her producer Dr. Luke for the past three years in court, attempting to get out of a muli-album record deal with Sony Music. The singer accused Dr. Luke of raping her and emotional abusing her during the early stages of her singing career.

The court case grabbed attention from major pop powerhouses like Adele, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, who all reached out to Kesha offering their support. Kesha’s claims brought attention to the behind-the-scenes struggles and discrimination that female artists often face in the industry.

Producer Dr. Luke has denied Kesha’s claims from the beginning and has even counter-sued Kesha for defamation, saying that the emails were taken out of “context” and “misleading.”

Documents were filed in New York state court earlier this week which provided email chains between the singer and her producer and Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia.

rainbow psychedelic kitty house ???????????????????????? A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, criticized Kesha for breaking her juice diet by drinking soda and eating “turkey.”

“We all get concerned when she is breaking her diet plan… we have seen it happen multiple times… almost every day. It is also double concerning when the A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.”

A secondary email chain from May 2012 which outlined a dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke over the lyrics of her song “Crazy Kids.”

“I don’t give a sh*t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing.”

Dr. Luke’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, claimed in a statement on Wednesday that the emails don’t “disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them.”

???????????? A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

The lawyer also added that the documents show “the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues including Kesha’s own concerns over her weight.”

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

KESHA ALLEGEDLY ACCUSED DR. LUKE OF RAPING OTHER ARTISTS IN TEXTS TO LADY GAGA

KESHA TALKS ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION BATTLE: INSPIRED TO MAKE NEW MUSIC?

KESHA HITS BBMAS, LEAVES FANS AND CRITICS WONDERING — WHAT’S NEXT?

DR. LUKE’S LABEL PULLS KESHA FROM BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE

Kesha filed a civil lawsuit in 2014 in Los Angeles against Dr. Luke, citing numerous allegations including that the producer’s insults to her appearance had caused her to develop bulimia nervosa, for which she had to undergo treatment for.

The singer later dropped the lawsuit in California but her lawyers claimed that she would continue her case in New York to try and get out of her contract.

A New York judge denied Kesha’s bid to extricate herself from her recording contract, which sparked a #FreeKesha campaign on social media.

A phone conference between all involved parties is scheduled to take place next week, according to Page Six.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images]