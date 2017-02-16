Could ‘Jay Z’s Girl’ Land Cee Lo Green In Hot Water? Some Fans Think So

“Jay Z’s Girl” is the latest release from Cee Lo Green as his alter ago Gnarls Davidson. The song, which is a remake of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl,” sees Cee Lo express his love for Beyoncé. While some fans have applauded the song, others think it could land the Gnarls Barkley singer in some trouble.

“Jay Z’s Girl” was appropriately released on Valentine’s Day, but the song has not escaped criticisms.

First, some fans have questioned why Cee Lo refers to Beyoncé as “Jay Z’s Girl” instead of calling her by her name. “Queen Bey is nobody’s woman…she runs this here music industry. Put some respek on her name, please,” the Vibe stated.

1. It's creepy to profess "love" to a married, pregnant lady.

2. No you did not just reduce the best living entertainer to "Jay Z's Girl". — Muva Mikey (@Mikey_Talks) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, fans have also noted that it is weird for Cee Lo to express his love for Beyoncé, who happens to be married to Jay Z, at a time that she is pregnant. While Cee Lo makes it clear in his “Jay Z’s Girl” song that “It is just a dream in the middle of the night/I know that it would never be,” it surely doesn’t tone down the awkwardness of the situation.

Waiting for the 1st time @CeeLoGreen performs "Jay Z's Girl" at an event WITH Beyonce and Jay there and @rickspringfield on the guitar. pic.twitter.com/OW2n3fZYR6 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) February 15, 2017

We not gon talk about CeeLo dropping a song about him wanting Jay Z's girl? ???? — JD (@LawdAsa) February 14, 2017

On Jay Z’s part, it is unlikely he would take issue with the song. Cee Lo does a good job of praising Hova, describing him as the “king” and saying he is probably Jay Z’s biggest fan. The song also starts on an explanatory note, with Cee Lo saying “Sorry Jay/ But I Love her too/ What am I supposed to do?” Still, it is impossible to tell what could irk the highly successful entrepreneurial rapper.

Whatever the case, Cee Lo Green’s “Jay Z’s Girl” is likely to go down as one of the most memorable remakes of this year. The media has been described in various ways including “odd,” “creepy,” and “uncomfortably weird.”

It doesn’t seem to help the case for the “Jay Z’s Girl” song that Cee Lo Green received serious backlash in 2014 and was accused of being misogynistic after he defended himself of a rape charge by tweeting that people who have been raped remember the incident.

Green had been accused of raping a lady he claims to have “shared” ecstasy with in 2012, the Rolling Stone reported. While the victim claimed that he slipped the drug in her drink and raped her while she was unconscious, Cee Lo stated on Twitter that “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously, so WITH implies consent.”

“People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!” he added. The rape charges were later dropped against Cee Lo although he was sentenced to performing community service for being in possession of a controlled substance.

In 2015, Cee Lo apologized saying that he realized his tweet was “highly sensitive” and he was emotional at the time he made the statement.

Despite his apology, the incident appears to be hanging over the singer’s neck. According to Okay Player,“Jay Z’s Girl” is Cee Lo’s latest attempt to win back the support of female fans. If this is the case, it does not come as a surprise. The singer once revealed that he considered naming his Heart Blanche album, which was released in 2015, Girl Power.

“Jay Z’s Girl” is the second song from Cee Lo Green this year under his moniker Gnarls Davidson. In January, he released an equally controversial song named “Fuck Me, I’m Famous.”

Recently, Page Six reported that insiders have revealed that Cee Lo Green will use his Gnarls Davidson moniker to release some “edgy pop music.”

“He got the idea to have another personality for a specific kind of music he’s doing, so that is why he transformed himself,” the source said. “He was hatching Gnarly Davidson and turning into a superpower. Gnarly is a prankster, a gown up Dennis the Menace, who doesn’t talk.”

What do you make of Cee Lo Green’s “Jay Z’s Girl?” Let us know in the comment section below.

