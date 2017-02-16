‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Theme Revealed And It’s Unexpected

American Horror Story Season 7 is set to debut towards the end of 2017, and fans have been dying to find out what the theme of the new season will be. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, recently dished on what’s in store for the upcoming episodes, and many viewers were surprised by his comments.

According to Us Weekly, the American Horror Story Season 7 theme will be politics. The 2017 season will revolve around the circus that was the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Ryan Murphy revealed the big news during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Ryan Murphy revealed.

While American Horror Story fans don’t know much about Season 7, it has been confirmed that the anthology’s fan favorite actors Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will be returning to take part in the latest installment. When asked if President Donald Trump will be portrayed in Season 7, Ryan Murphy only answered, “maybe.” However, if Trump is portrayed on the show, it seems likely that Hillary Clinton will also be seen, which could be the role that Sarah Paulson may take on.

Paulson, 42, has showed an amazing amount of depth and range in Ryan Murphy’s series’ and recently won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in 2016’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. It seems Ryan Murphy is all about planning the future seasons of his many shows ahead of time. The man behind the beloved series, Glee, is set to debut his latest show, Feud, on FX in March. The show will feature the story of the infamous bad blood between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Meanwhile, Murphy is also returning with a new season of American Crime Story, which will feature a story about Hurricane Katrina. Future seasons of the show are reportedly to be based on the murder of Gianni Versace and the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. All the while, American Horror Story has been picked up for two more seasons, and Ryan has even confirmed he’s planning a crossover season between Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven.

Before Ryan Murphy made the big Season 7 announcement, FX CEO John Jandgraf revealed that the season will be very secret, and that Murphy had a very new, fresh idea for the theme.

“Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that.”

After Murphy’s announcement about American Horror Story Season 7’s political theme, fans are questioning how the new season could be related to the horror based storylines of past seasons. Many viewers are confused by the political theme, while others believe it is one of the scariest things that actually face the people of the United States today. Meanwhile, based off of a tweet that the official AHS account posted after Season 6’s Roanoke ended, many fans believed that Season 7 could focus on a nautical theme, and take place on a cruise ship or just out at sea. However, it looks like everyone was very wrong, and Ryan Murphy has stunned all of his fans, who will now be looking forward to seeing what the 2017 season will bring.

What are your thoughts on the American Horror Story Season 7 theme being based on the 2016 presidential election?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]