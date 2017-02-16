‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Jacqueline Laurita Bravo Fate In Jeopardy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita’s job at Bravo may be in jeopardy, following her nastiest season ever.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member may not be getting another check from Bravo anytime soon, or at all. According to Radar Online, Jacqueline Laurita “has not been asked back [for another season of RHONJ] yet,” despite filming starting up for the next season.

I love when my friends drop by unexpectedly! @cameronmalleo adores @dolorescatania ! #GroupHug A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Insiders claimed that Jacqueline’s fighting was out of control last season.

“The speculation is that Bravo is holding off because of all of her nasty infighting last season, which has continued behind the scenes even since they wrapped. Of course, it could be that she would return later on in the series, if she’s not dropped altogether. Nobody ever knows with Bravo!”

Jacquline and the rest of the Laurita family returned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey last season after taking some time off-camera to care for her autistic son, Nicholas, 7.

Seemingly desperate to hold down her spot as a cast member, Laurita picked fights with Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Guidice.

Congratulations on the Grand Opening of @dolorescatania #PowerHouseGym in Whippany, NJ! I'm proud of her! XOXO! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Jacqueline infamously called Teresa Guidice a “criminal” during their dramatic trip to Vermont.

Now, Laurita is fighting with her ex-lawyers over nearly $300,000 in legal fees and owes the State of New Jersey nearly $340,000.

Jacqueline spoke about her financial woes on The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, however, it did not seem to be enough to keep her on the show for the next season.

Thank you #DavidRapaportMD of @coolspanyc for reducing my dreaded “frown lines” w #Xeomin! LOVE! Learn more at coolspa.com A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

According to NJ.com, the Lauritas are now asking a judge to be removed from a part of the proceedings.

Chris Laurita’s clothing firm Signature Apparel filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

In 2010, Anthony Labrosciano, the person designated by the court to settle the company’s affairs, filed a lawsuit against Chris and Jacqueline Laurita, Chris’ brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Adeline Laurita, and Chris’ other brother Anthony Laurita for using Signature Apparel bank accounts to furnish their own lavish lifestyle including private jets, luxurious vacations, and expensive cars.

SO much fun at the annual @poschebykimd fashion show last night! Great energy there! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Nov 30, 2016 at 7:10am PST

Joseph and Adeline Laurita settled their portion of the case back in 2014 for $1 million but Chris and Jacqueline Laurita, as well as Anthony Laurita, remain in litigation over the matter.

Are you loving our reunion looks this year? @vetir_femme Styled me! @georgemiguelc did my makeup and @caitlind1131 did my hair! I love them ???? ????????❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ Franklin Lakes home went into foreclosure in 2015. The Lauritas were able to make their loan current, but the couple still owes two tax liens filed in 2013: $338,337 from the state and $85,127 from the federal government.

AND another thing……(lol)! Tune in to watch the season finale of #RHONJ tonight on Bravo! A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

Do you think Jacqueline Laurita is getting the ax from The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Bill McCay/Stringer/Getty Images]