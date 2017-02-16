Roman Polanski To Return To U.S.A. To Settle Child Rape Case

Director Roman Polanski will return to the United States of America to end his child rape case without serving any additional prison time.

Roman Polanksi’s famed lawyer Harland Braun asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to unseal a long-secret transcript of the testimony of the prosecutor in the case.

According to reports by TMZ, Polanski’s lawyer believes that the testimony supports Polanski’s claim that he had cut a deal to serve only 48 days behind bars for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, and the judge signed off.

Roman Polanski only spent 42 days in Chino State Prison before he was released.

Judge Laurence Rittenband allegedly went back on the deal and then told prosecutors he decided Polanski should spend up to 50 years in prison. Following the judge’s revocation, Polanski fled the U.S. to Europe.

Roman Polanski spent another 334 days in police custody in Switzerland as authorities attempted to extradite him back to the United States.

A Polish court ruled that Polanski had served his time under the plea deal, and now Braun wants the Los Angeles judge to honor that ruling.

The director’s lawyer wants to resolve the matter so that he will no longer be a fugitive of the United States.

The famed director and husband of the Charles Manson murder victim, Sharon Tate, wants to be able to freely travel in Europe and visit Tate’s gravesite at Holy Cross Cemetary in Culver City, California.

Sharon and Roman A post shared by Alina 15 y/o (@sharon_tate_love) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

Polanski has also been unable to visit his daughter in London.

Last month, Polanski turned down an invitation to head the jury at the French Cesar film awards, which is equivalent to America’s Oscar Awards, following an outcry by women’s groups.

“This controversy has been generated by totally unfounded information, forty years after the issue in question. It has deeply saddened Roman Polanski and his family.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has insisted that Polanski remains a fugitive and stay subject to immediate arrest in the United States because he fled the country before sentencing.

The state of California will not resolve the case until Polanski returns to the country to face justice.

The child victim is now in her 50s and has asked the court to close the case without imposing more jail time on Polanski.

Polanski recently sold his thriller film, Based On A True Story, to Sony Classics in partnership with RatPac Entertainment. It is the second deal that Sony Classics has made with Polanski following 2011’s Carnage.

The French-language thriller stars Emmanuel Seigner as a Parisian author with writer’s block who discovers a mysterious woman at a book signing, played by Eva Green, according to Variety.

Based On A True Story is Roman Polanski’s first project since his 2013 drama Venus In Fur.

Based On A True Story was a novel published in 2015 by an author by the name of Delphine de Vigan. Polanski adapted the movie from the book.

“I am very pleased that Sony Pictures Classics will be distributing ‘Based on a True Story’ in North America. Sony Classics is a company that has a long tradition in supporting European cinema. I am looking forward to working again with Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.”

[Featured Image by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images]