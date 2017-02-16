Camila Cabello Cozys Up To Shawn Mendes After He Hints They Kissed

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are gushing over each other once again after months of dating rumors.

The twosome, who have been friendly for years, once again sparked dating rumors after Mendes gushed over Camila in a new interview as the teen singers shared a cozy snap on Instagram, shortly after Shawn suggested they once kissed.

Shawn had nothing but sweet things to say about Cabello in a new interview with Billboard, gushing about the former Fifth Harmony singer and dishing on their special connection amid reports the twosome could already be working on a follow-up to their 2015 duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Mendes was asked about his relationship with Camila in a new interview with the magazine for Cabello’s cover feature, admitting that he and the now solo star have such a unique connection that they barely have to speak when writing music together.

“She was such a great writing partner,” Shawn gushed of Camila. “I barely had to speak and she knew exactly what I meant.”

Mendes then went on to claim that he sees Cabello shooting to superstardom following her split with Fifth Harmony last year as she embarks on her solo career. “It would take a big force to stop her from taking over the world,” he said.

Shawn’s sweet words about Camila hit the headlines just hours after the twosome reunited for a sweet Snapchat photo, which got fans once again speculating that the two could be dating.

Camila posted a sweet photo of herself and Shawn to Snapchat on February 15, just one day after Valentine’s Day, teasing fans in the caption that she and the musician were “reunited at Dr. Nasseri’s.”

The photo and Mendes’s sweet gush over Cabello once again sparked the dating rumors that have bombarded the couple for years, as fans of the musicians were sent into meltdown over their most recent interactions.

“I wish Camila and Shawn would date. Hot couple alert,” Twitter user @SHAWMILAasf tweeted of the two, while @shinemila wrote, “Ok but for real can Camila and Shawn date, like I know they’re best friends and all but f*****g dateee.”

“Camila and Shawn. Date. Please and thanks or you know… just collaborate again,” @hungrymila added, referring to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

But while fans are once again speculating about the dating rumors, Camila told Billboard in the new interview that she’s actually single, despite E! News claiming back in 2015 that Cabello and Mendes were dating.

“I don’t have anything going on right now. Literally every boy I’ve liked has been a Scorpio,” Camila said, to which Billboard noted that Shawn is actually a Leo.

But despite Cabello’s confession that she’s single right now, Mendes did appear to hint during an interview last year that he and Camila actually once kissed.

Shawn made the pretty surprising Camila confession during an appearance on Britain’s Capital FM radio, playing seriously coy when asked by a fan if Cabello is a good kisser as the dating rumors hit fever pitch.

“I don’t know… I don’t know that that means,” Shawn replied during the interview with a smile.

The Canadian singer then went on to joke that he couldn’t answer the pretty personal question about Cabello, playfully claiming that he didn’t understand the dating question. “She has too strong of a British accent,” the singer teased. “I couldn’t understand her.”

However, Mendes later put a stop to the dating rumors following his apparent kissing confession, telling People in October that he and Cabello were never a couple.

“A thing? No, we weren’t, actually,” Shawn said after being asked about dating Camila. “We’re not dating — nor did we.”

Adding that he and Camila were just “really close friends,” the “Stitches” singer then went on to tell the magazine that he and Cabello have “a friendship that you have to hold on to forever.”

What do you think of Shawn Mendes gushing over Camila Cabello amid the dating rumors?

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]