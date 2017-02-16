Kendall Jenner Posts Increasingly Bizarre Photos Following 7-Day Instagram Detox

Kendall Jenner would rather eat gross food than talk about Taylor Swift, according to Variety. The reality TV star came on James Corden’s Late Late Show to take part in a hilarious sketch called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

The idea of the sketch is to answer personal questions or eat really gross food. With the words “gross,” “yuck,” and “eww” being very popular in the vocabulary of the players of the sketch, Kendall Jenner’s menu included such items as fish eyes, bull penis, and bird saliva.

And apparently, Kendall Jenner would rather sip on bird saliva than answer questions about Taylor Swift. When the host asked the reality TV star who was her least favorite member of Swift’s squad, Jenner chose to drink bird saliva. Yuck!

When asked to either drink a sardine smoothie or rank the baby names of her nieces and nephews – and there are quite a few of them! – Kendall Jenner actually ranked the names!

The socialite also regrettably drank clam juice instead of explaining why her sister Kylie didn’t show up on Corden’s show. The problem with that incident is that Kylie said she was sick, but the reality TV star appeared in paparazzi shots the same day.

Kendall Jenner would drink bird saliva before she’d talk about Taylor Swift’s squad https://t.co/VQl3cIcTFv pic.twitter.com/21nXeuCljU — SPIN (@SPIN) November 18, 2016

Corden had no less fun than Kendall Jenner. The host chose to inhale cod sperm (yes, it’s really inhalable) instead of making a choice between his mom and dad. Also, Corden thought that it would be easier to chew on bull penis than to name a guest that he would never have on his show again.

Kendall Jenner’s appearance on Corden’s show came just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went dark on Instagram. But the 21-year-old supermodel had a perfectly reasonable explanation for that, according to E! Online.

When Kendall Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, she was actually surprised the host of the daytime talk show asked her about quitting Instagram, explaining that she “didn’t expect” it to be a trending news story.

But it did become a trending news story, so Kendall Jenner felt she owed her fans an explanation. The reality TV star said she felt a little too “dependent” on Instagram, which is why she wanted “a little bit of break,” or as Kendall puts it, a “detox.”

Kendall Jenner talks Instagram detox on Ellen https://t.co/3iupOtb4cU pic.twitter.com/DbEwqDn0cM — Officer Mike Bires (@iSocialCop) November 25, 2016

At the time, it seemed surprising that Kendall didn’t have to think twice about quitting Instagram. The reality TV star boasts millions of social media followers and by quitting Instagram the supermodel also automatically removed the most liked Instagram photo of 2015.

But Kendall Jenner felt she needed a “radical change” because Instagram started becoming a crutch for her. But as it turned out, her “radical change” didn’t last too long.

“I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing. I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at.”

Saying that she felt “a little too dependent” on the social media platform, Kendall Jenner explains that she wanted that detox. But Kendall Jenner says it feels “really nice” without Instagram and she even suggested doing the Instagram detox to the audience.

“I’m away from my phone so much more. You start to engage in real life and how you have to deal with real people right in front of you, so it’s kind of really nice to be away from it even if it’s just Instagram.”

But despite all her preaching, Kendall Jenner’s Instagram detox lasted exactly seven days. Teen Vogue reported that it took just one week for the young model to realize that she can’t live without her phone and her addiction to Instagram.

And now that her short-lived Instagram detox is well and truly over, Kendall Jenner has been posting increasingly strange photos on her account. The Mirror reported that the young supermodel recently posted a bizarre photo of herself standing on a horse’s back, with the simple caption “spirit animal.”

spirit animal A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Unsure if they were expected to take the photo seriously or not, the comments section ran rife with speculations from Jenner’s fans as to whether the photo was indeed real. While the jury is still out, one commenter noted that the shadow of the horse’s ear doesn’t match the ear’s actual position, leading many people to conclude that the photo was a semi-clever creation.

But as to why Kendall Jenner felt the need to post a Photoshopped image of herself standing on a horse’s back? That’s anyone’s guess.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]