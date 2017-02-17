Beyonce And Jay-Z Might Need To Shell Out Big Money For ‘Blue Ivy’ Trademark

Looks like Beyonce and Jay-Z might need to shell out a considerable amount of money to get that “Blue Ivy” trademark. Will the power couple be successful in legally registering their daughter’s name and make it a successful business brand?

A report from Forbes revealed that Beyonce and Jay-Z might find it hard to successfully trademark their five-year-old daughter’s name, Blue Ivy. This is after a Boston-based event planning company called Blue Ivy Events expressed their opposition to the said plan.

It can be recalled that on January 22, 2016, Beyonce’s BGK Trademark Holdings LLC filed an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) aiming to register “Blue Ivy Carter.” Queen Bey and Jay-Z apparently want to trademark their daughter’s name for their future business ventures.

According to reports, the power couple wants “Blue Ivy Carter” for a variety of goods and services. A detailed report from IPWatchdog revealed that the trademark application covers products including fragrances, cosmetics, metal key chains, music CDs, and DVDs, baby teething rings, baby carriages, diaper bags, baby carriers, baby changing tables, high chairs for babies, baby drinking cups, crib blankets, fitted crib sheets, hair scrunchies, baby rattles, baby swings, online retail store services, and online video games. If Beyonce and Jay-Z become successful in registering “Blue Ivy Carter,” the future definitely looks bright for the big-sister-to-be.

However, it might not come easy as someone already had a lock on the name “Blue Ivy.” The Blue Ivy Events, owned by Veronica Morales, has been in operation since 2009 under the trademarked name. The company focuses on event planning services and consultation. However, the owner hinted that she might venture on “other things within the business and forming partnerships.”

To recall, Morales was able to successfully block Beyonce and Jay-Z’s effort to trademark “Blue Ivy” in 2012. And now that the Carters are on it again, Morales is making her moves to oppose them one more time. On February 7, Morales filed a request for a 30-day extension to challenge Beyonce and Jay-Z’s application. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) granted the request on the same day.

According to reports, this opposition might lead to Beyonce and Jay-Z work out a trademark co-existence agreement. With this, the two parties could own “Blue Ivy” trademarks given that they will both agree not to interfere with each other’s business.

However, many speculate that the owner of Blue Ivy Events might take advantage of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s desire to trademark their daughter’s name to gain ample amount of money. Rumors suggest that Morales could possibly drop the opposition and agree to coexistence if the price is right. In fact, it has been reported that Morales would be willing to sell the “Blue Ivy” trademark rights if Beyonce and Jay-Z make an offer.

“If Beyoncé and Jay-Z want to buy me out I’d welcome that.”

This is not the first time that celebrities were involved in trademark bouts. Just recently, Kylie Minogue won a legal battle against Kylie Jenner who applied to trademark “Kylie” in the U.S. The Aussie pop singer cited possible “confusion” and “damage” to her branding as the reasons for her opposition. Jenner and her legal team already filed an appeal to reconsider their application.

So far, Beyonce and Jay-Z have not commented on the said reports about the “Blue Ivy” trademark. With their twins on the way, should fans expect a couple more trademark applications in the future?

