Chris Brown & Rihanna: Breezy Denies Sending Rihanna Flowers For Valentine’s Day

Chris Brown and Rihanna may have both been single on Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t appear that the duo attempted to rekindle their former love in honor of the romantic holiday. Although recent reports have suggested that Chris Brown sent ex-girlfriend Rihanna flowers as a “romantic gesture” on Valentine’s Day, it looks as though Breezy has taken to Instagram to personally shut down the growing reconciliation rumors between himself and Rih.

On Tuesday, reports suggesting that Chris Brown had sent a romantic gift to Rihanna for Valentine’s Day began surfacing after Hollywood Life claimed to have learned the news from an inside source close to the former couple, noting that Brown had gotten “in touch with his feelings” and began “reaching out to all [of] his exes” on the romantic holiday.

“He sent Rihanna and her mother flowers for Valentine’s Day,” the report explained, as quoted from an alleged source close to Chris Brown. “It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and [to] let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this,” the source further explained to the site.

The insider was also quoted as saying that Breezy wanted to reach out to his past girlfriends in an effort to “ask them what he can do to be a better man” before noting that Brown is interested in finding a “REAL, serious love” in his personal life.

Despite the insider’s comments, in addition to fans’ hopes of reconciliation between Chris and Rihanna, it looks as though Chris Brown has personally shut down the claims presented in the report, taking to Instagram recently to call the newly emerged speculation a “lie.”

On Valentine’s Day, one fan took to Instagram to share a screengrab of the alleged insider’s comments regarding Chris Brown’s “romantic gesture” for Rihanna before questioning whether or not the story may be true in the caption of their photo.

“OMG is it true??? @chrisbrownofficial @badgalriri,” the user captioned their photo, prompting Chris Brown to reply directly to the fan with the simple message, “Lie,” as obtained in a screengrab by user “chriscomments.”

The news comes just one month after Chris Brown and Rihanna found themselves at the center of reconciliation reports after being spotted leaving the same NYC hotspot, Up & Down, within minutes of each other, further fueling speculation suggesting that the duo may be secretly seeing one another out of the public eye.

In January, photographers snapped photos of Rihanna exiting the trendy NYC club solo while donning a trendy green snakeskin trench coat and pink sweats, reportedly just moments before ex-boyfriend Chris Brown was also seen exiting the same venue hand-in-hand with his rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Vargas.

While Breezy simultaneously ignited romance reports with Vanessa Vargas, who has since continued to fuel claims suggesting that she may be Brown’s newest girlfriend, other fans speculated that Vanessa may have served as a cover-up for Rihanna and Chris Brown as the duo were reportedly spotted together at a recording studio the night before.

A reported witness who claims to have seen Chris Brown and Rihanna enter the same NYC restaurant and recording studio revealed to Holly Gozzip that the duo was, in fact, dining together on January 9 before they were seen slipping through a private entrance to the recording studio next door in order to allegedly work on some new music together.

The source further noted that while they couldn’t be certain that Rihanna and Chris’ meet-up was a part of a secret romantic reunion between the former couple, it’s possible that the duo is working on some new material as an NYC-based producer was later seen posting and then deleting a tweet in which they claimed to have worked on a new track with Rihanna and Brown on the same night that the duo was spotted in the studio.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s decision to call-out the Valentine’s Day rumors between him and Rihanna?

