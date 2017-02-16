Tiffany Trump At NYFW: Hate Trump But Not His Daughter Says Philipp Plein

Tiffany Trump’s New York Fashion Week visit has got Trump supporters and Trump critics upset. When the 23-year-old First Daughter took her seat at the Philipp Plein show during the iconic week of fashion in New York City, guests on either side of Trump “got up and left when they realized they were sitting next to President Trump’s daughter.”

The two editors who vacated the seats next to Tiffany reportedly left as a way to protest President Trump. According to the Mirror, Tiffany “was left red-faced” after her neighbors left their seats in the prestigious front row.

Fashion blogger Christina Binkley was quick to spread the embarrassment for Tiffany. She immediately tweeted a pic of Trump sitting alone in the sought after seating area and commented, “Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty.”

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Binkley posted a second pic to Twitter. “Empty seats by Tiffany Trump,” she tweeted.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Now, designer Philipp Plein is speaking out. TMZ reports that Plein says Trump’s daughter Tiffany “did not deserve the pariah treatment” she endured at his show. He says it’s one thing to hate President Trump, but another to hate his daughter. Plein pointed out that hating Trump is “everyone’s right” but hating Trump’s daughter is “just plain hateful.” He was “incredulous” that anyone would think it was okay to take out their hatred at Trump’s daughter.

Since Tiffany is the only one of Trump’s adult children without a job in his administration, it seems even worse to some people that anti-Trump protesters would target her. With emotions running high as the polarizing effect of President Trump’s actions and Trump critic’s reactions creates anger and confusion, it’s all too easy for people to take advantage of social media to say things they might not say in person.

Many tweeters spoke out about Binkley’s “bullying” tactics concerning Tiffany Trump. Twitter user Julie Robinson asked Binkley why she herself didn’t go sit beside Trump instead of bullying. Binkley defended herself by pointing out that she was already in her assigned place two seats away, but Robinson wasn’t buying it.

“Taking a photo and posting it on social media. You’re not a child. Knew exactly what you were doing. Mean and immature,” she wrote in a Twitter conversation.

@BinkleyOnStyle Bullying much? Why didn't you go have a seat next to her? Oh, I forget liberal injustice only works one way! #shameonyou — Julie Robinson (@jkrrangercreek) February 14, 2017

According to the Daily Mail,Tiffany Trump and New York Fashion Week were not long separated. Trump returned to the New York Fashion Week for the Vivienne Tam show with two friends to flank her after facing “the ignominy of having to sit beside an empty seat” on her first visit to Plein’s NYFW show. Trump brought designer Andrew Warren and DJ Reya Benitez along to sit on either side of her, and she even had a secret service agent keeping watch from behind.

Twitter took notice of Tiffany’s return to NYFW with tweeters asking what America has come to that the president’s daughter has to take the precaution of bringing someone to fill seats next to her.

Tiffany Trump brings a friend to New York Fashion Week

What has America come to? Snubbing children of the President. So many idiots. — Brenda (@Bimbi555) February 16, 2017

The fashionistas who reportedly refused to sit by Tiffany have not made any statements about their actions despite the heavy social media commentary.

