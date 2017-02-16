Megyn Kelly Talks About Hosting ‘Today’ Show, Matt Lauer Calls Her ‘Remarkable’

Megyn Kelly will host one of the Today segments on NBC and shares why she agreed to work on the morning program in a new interview. The former Fox News anchor will host one hour of the Today show in addition to having a daytime discussion program and hosting a Sunday night news magazine. She’ll also anchor breaking news and political events.

Megyn Kelly says she’s able to spend more time with her kids working on Today. According to Closer, the job switch is helping her better take care of herself.

“This job change has been a way of taking better care of myself. Settling for more means being with my kids more.”

The 46-year-old journalist goes on to say that all of the success and admiration in the world doesn’t mean much unless you bond with those who mean the most to you.

“You have to be honest with yourself, even if there is some fear in making a change. Accolades or awards are meaningless unless you feel connected to the people who mean something to you — especially your children.”

Megyn Kelly is married to novelist, Douglas Brunt, and they’ve been married nine years. They have one daughter, Yardley Evans Brunt, 5, and two sons, Edward Yates Brunt, 7, and Thatcher Bray Brunt, 3. Megyn loves the fact that she’s the one tending to the kids at night now.

“I’m the one who tucks them in, which is worth more to me than any money, any job, any power.”

Quality family time for Megyn and her husband usually means watching their favorite television show, MasterChef Junior, and playing games. She jokes that she’s been teaching the kids how to play poker.

Since Megyn Kelly was hired at NBC, a deluge of tabloid stories have cropped up claiming chaos at the studio among news staff. One shakeup did include cancelling Today’s third hour with Al Roker and Tamron Hall, which resulted in Hall leaving the network. In spite of the show’s top ratings, it was revealed that changes were made to make room for Kelly. It’s unclear at this point if Megyn will take over that hour or if she’ll co-anchor in a different time slot.

Tamron Hall leaves NBC, ‘Today’ show after Megyn Kelly news: https://t.co/yCqug2axnE pic.twitter.com/W6I3d9d4hU — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 5, 2017

Rumors ignited that Kelly was going to replace Savannah Guthrie, who’s currently on maternity leave. An NBC executive with the network confirmed that Guthrie is staying put after signing a multi-year contract. The executive says the “goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC. We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.”

Matt Lauer raved about Megyn Kelly to a reporter with TV Insider.

“I’ve seen her on morning shows. She’s multitalented and would fit right in [at NBC]. “She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

Matt Lauer Opens Up About 20 Years at @TODAYshow, His Cohosts, and New Coworker @megynkelly https://t.co/81mcqSJh6i pic.twitter.com/JpDatDlOyV — TV Guide Magazine (@TVGuideMagazine) February 9, 2017

Hoda Kotb, who hosts the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford, is excited to work alongside Megyn. She joked in an interview last week that she wants to bring out her “wild side” by hazing her with a few drinks.

What will the chemistry with Megyn Kelly and the other established anchors at the network amount to? It’ll be a new and exciting journey for the renown journalist who made a big name for herself at the Fox News Channel.

There’s been no official announcement as to when Megyn Kelly will take on anchor duties at NBC.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]