‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 3 Release Date: Nanatsu no Taizai Netflix Spoiler

The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 release date has yet to be officially confirmed for 2017 or 2018 by the anime producers, but in the mean time they have already released a relatively short The Seven Deadly Sins “Season 2” in 2017 along with announcing plans for multiple manga releases for Nanatsu no Taizai. The mere fact that Netflix would commit to an anime special is a good sign for the third season, but anime fans who can’t wait any longer can check out the available spoilers which are based upon The Seven Deadly Sins manga volumes.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 Is Not What Anime Fans Were Expecting

In August of 2016, Japan was treated to a 4-episode anime special called The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs Of Holy War. Written by author Nakaba Suzuki, the four Nanatsu no Taizai episodes ended up becoming what we now know as Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2.

The returning cast includes:

Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas

Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth

Misaki Kuno as Hawk

Aoi Yūki as Diane

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban

Jun Fukuyama as King

Mamoru Miyano as Gilthunder

Takahiro Sakurai as Griamor

Ryohei Kimura as Hauser

Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin

Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther

While the four episodes are a nice taste of what’s to come in Season 3, many otaku assumed there would be a full season of episodes to watch since an official video clip released way back in 2015 claimed that the “production is green-lit” for the next season. While, yes, multiple The Seven Deadly Sins OVA were also released in Japanese only, the currently released Season 2 of Sins actually takes place shortly before the ending of Season 1. While it’s nice to see Meliodas and Ban fight, and Diane and King go to the festival together, these events took place shortly before the whole group left for Camelot.

The Seven Deadly Sins Manga Delayed

Otaku know that a manga writer’s stressful work schedule can play havoc with health. In this case, back in December of 2016 the popular Nanatsu no Taizai manga series was put on “hiatus” for almost two months because Suzuki was hospitalized for a surgery. Fortunately, CrunchyRoll was told his medical condition was not serious and Suzuki released this message for the fans.

“I’m sorry to have to pause, but I plan to resume editing as soon as the medical allows. But we’ll be also keeping in touch at the mini series! Thank you so much for continuing to read and we’ll see each other very soon!”

Despite the author’s health problems, the fall of 2016 was quite busy for Nanatsu no Taizai manga. There were a variety of comedic spin-offs released throughout the year. For example, Mayoe! The Seven Deadly Sins Academy! reimagined the main seven characters of the anime series as high school students. The Seven Deadly Sins Production takes a more original route by having the characters perform as actors in a live-action television show. The Seven Deadly Sins: King’s Road To Manga depicts the Sins character King as an aspiring manga artist.

When it came to the main story line, The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 24 was released on December 16, 2016. Nanatsu no Taizai Volume 25 will be released on March 17, 2017, although it is uncertain how many chapters will be included. Since the volumes tend to have nine chapters each, it’s likely The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 25 will include chapters 198 through 206.

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 Release Date

At the time of this article’s publishing, The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 release date is not known nor are there any reliable rumors or comments from Nakaba Suzuki or A-1 Pictures. This article will be updated when The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 premiere date is officially confirmed by a reliable source.

However, it is reasonable to speculate that a full anime season could be planned for October of 2017, with 24 episodes putting the finale release in March of 2018. The reason for any delays in production of season 3 is probably due to the simple fact that Suzuki has not yet completed story saga 2 of the Nanatsu no Taizai manga.

In past interviews, Suzuki said he planned to release three main story arcs for the The Seven Deadly Sins manga, with each saga divided up into small story arcs. Season 1 of the anime and the first 100 chapters of the manga both focused on the Holy Knights Saga. The second saga has been called the Ten Commandments Saga by fans. The current second season of the anime is an original story which fills the gap between these two major story arcs.

Two years ago, it was assumed the Ten Commandments Saga would be around 100 chapters long and thus the anime version for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 might end with Nanatsu no Taizai Chapter 200: Memories of the Holy War. This assumption was proven to be wrong since Suzuki just released Nanatsu no Taizai chapter 206 and there’s no clear ending to the story saga in sight. In fact, the members of the Ten Commandments are still engaged in battle.

This is merely speculation, but perhaps A-1 Pictures is waiting on the anime production until the manga creator finishes the current story arc? There’s always the possibility the current arc will be split into two parts for the anime, with The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 finishing off the Ten Commandments Saga.

Suzuki has not given fans any major hints about his plans for the third saga nor when he expects the current saga to be completed. However, in the past Suzuki admitted he’d already outlined the story and he was considering plans for a sequel to the main three part story. Needless to say, it’s possible The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, 5, and 6 may be in our future.

Spoilers For Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3

First off, this spoilers guide is not intended to be a point-by-point synopsis for the Nanatsu no Taizai manga and the eventual The Seven Deadly Sins anime. While this spoilers article will give you an overall picture of what to expect when The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 release date rolls around, it will not contain any major spoilers related to the plot points. The first season also differed from the manga in some ways so we can’t expect everything to be the same. So rest assured that you will have some surprises in store when the anime eventually airs.

The Coffin of Eternal Darkness disappeared at the end of season 1, with Merlin finding no trace of it. At the beginning of Season 3, Meliodas should demand that Merlin tell him what transpired 10 years ago. Merlin reveals that the Demon Clan was set free and she believes Hendrickson to still be alive despite taking the full power of Meliodas’ Revenge Counter. (There’s more to the story, including a murder and an explanation for why Meliodas lost his memory of the event, but I’ll leave that as a surprise.)

The second story saga will focus on a group of powerful demons called the Ten Commandments, whom Meliodas believes must have been set free. Like the Sins, they all have names which represent their character, and they were handpicked by the Demon King himself.

In the anime version, Meliodas promised Elizabeth that he’d help her find all seven of the Sins, using that as an excuse for why Elizabeth should defy her father King Barta and join the Sins on their quest to Camelot. Finding the seventh missing Sin should not take place quickly within season 3 since the introduction of Escanor, the Lion’s sin of pride, did not debut in the manga until chapter 147.

Escanor is quite interesting as a character since he possesses almost a dual personality. Like the opposite of a vampire, he finds his peak power with the rise of the sun but slowly withers to become a small and shriveled man during the night. Not only does his physique change dramatically, so does his attitude, with his arrogant pride being quite evident at his full strength. Escanor even changes his eating habits, speech patterns, and thoughts. Needless to say, he’ll make a humorous addition to the Sins’ rogue gallery.

Even though they find Escanor, Elizabeth will not leave the Sins to return home. If anything, she’ll become more integral to the plot. Elizabeth will manifest her powers as a Goddess, leading to some interesting physical changes. Without spoiling the surprise completely, here’s a pic of her partial transformation.

In the end, audiences will learn of the hidden history of the Holy War, how Meliodas was involved, and the true nature of the Ten Commandments. A powerful new enemy, the Demon King, will arise, and to put his power into perspective he’s merely letting the Ten Commandments “borrow” some of his magical energy. The other clans will become involved and there’s even fights with Archangels.

What will the story be for the ending of Season 3 and the beginning of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4? Some fans believe the creator may call it the Demon King Saga, although there are other theories which focus on the role of other clans like the Fairies and the Goddess Clan. It turns out that at the pinnacle of civilization the leaders of the four clans were close friends before war broke out. Why did the war start? Let’s just say that Meliodas and his love for a certain someone may have triggered a betrayal based upon some fan theories.

At one point, Meliodas was one of the most vile and terrifying demons that ever existed. Why Meliodas betrayed the Demon Clan is still a mystery that Suzuki has yet to reveal, but we do know that when Meliodas fled the Demon Clan he killed two characters in the process.

The third saga will probably focus on whomever the true enemy is that’s orchestrating strife in the background. Considering the fights against the Archangels in the manga story, perhaps the Goddess Clan is orchestrating everything secretly and the Demon Clan is not as it seems? This fan theory would fit within the context of how the major characters, including the Ten Commandments, are often revealed to be different from what is expected. Needless to say, audiences will be in for a fun ride when The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 release date finally comes.

