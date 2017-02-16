‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 First Look With Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott

Netflix announced House of Cards Season 5 release date with a short teaser and a clear message: “We make terror.” All episodes of the fifth season will be available to Netflix subscribers on May 30th 2017.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

House of Cards have added Oscar-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott. This will be the first season without the showrunner and creator Beau Willimon. The new showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are internal hires and have a similar playwriting background to Willimon and joined the series in the fourth season as writers.

Robin Wright e Patricia Clarkson em primeira foto da nova temporada de House Of Cards! Estreia em Maio na @netflixbrasil A post shared by Arroba Nerd (@arrobanerd) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

The first look shows Patricia Clarkson’s character with First Lady Claire and may be part of her team. On the other hand Campbell Scott’s character is spotted with Underwood’s rival and Republican candidate Will Conway.

Netflix has not given any information about the new cast additions role in season 5 of House of Cards. However, we know from where the fourth season left off that Frank Underwood has declared war with the terrorist organization. This move serves to distract the public from the bombshell report on the Washington Herald that exposes Frank’s dirty tactics and it will also help him secure his reelection against the much-less experienced Will Conway.

Shenanigans onset with @realmichaelkelly . Creativity at its best… Using a garbage bag as a haircutting cape because I left mine at home in the dryer. And LORD knows he does not like hair on him… ???? #setlife #houseofcardsseason5 #teamdougstamper A post shared by Shunika Terry (@shunikat) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:49pm PST

Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper revealed that we may lose some characters in season 5. While there are rumors that Frank Underwood will die, this seems unlikely. In an interview with Deadline, Michael Kelly stated the following:

“You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is.”

In an interview with Digital Spy, Joel Kinnaman who plays Will Conway spoke about House of Cards Season 5. The actor revealed that the “election is getting close,” therefore fans can expect the election showdown to occur between Conway and Underwood in season 5.

In an interview with The Hollywood reporter, Kinnaman revealed that he is has a contract for a few episodes, which hints that his character probably loses the election to Frank Underwood.

Frank’s relationship with Claire will likely get more heated as the season progresses. Claire has a relationship with Tom Yates and the Underwood’s have always had an open marriage. Claire is also the Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and some fan theories suggest that she will try and get rid of Frank to become POTUS.

During his Deadline interview Michael Kelly spoke about Beau Willimon’s departure and how it will affect the show moving forward:

“[Beau] helped me create that character. He and the other writers gave me the gift in the third season of writing that beautiful arc for my character, and I always say that Doug Stamper’s the greatest gift I’ve ever been given, and he’s a large part of that. So I miss him a lot, but Netflix, MRC, I had confidence in them that they would do the right thing, and they did. You know, they hired from within, and Frank and Melissa are incredible writers, and they kept the whole writing room. So, it doesn’t feel all that different, other than I really miss my good friend. But like I said, it’s only been a few days. So I don’t know. We’ll see. It’ll play out over the year.”

With Mahershala Ali’s character Remy Danton is not return, it is unclear how this affects Jackie Sharp in House of Cards Season 5.

House of Cards Season 5 will likely feature 13 episodes and will premiere on May 30th 2017.

