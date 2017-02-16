Scarlett Byrne: ‘Harry Potter’ Star To Appear Nude In ‘Playboy Magazine’

Actress Scarlett Byrne of Harry Potter fame will appear in the March 2017 issue of Playboy magazine. The actress broke the news via a post on her Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.

The 26-year-old actress shared a sneak peek of the shoot, showing a photo of herself standing on a balcony draped in a sheet with her bare butt exposed. The photo was accompanied by a caption where Byrne thanks Playboy and her fiancé and company Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner for the opportunity.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminist Mystique’. A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity.”

Byrne also includes the hashtag #NakedIsNormal, an apparent reference to the announcement on Monday that the magazine would resume publishing nude pictorials, exactly one year since CEO Scott Flanders announced a total ban on nudity.

Playboy’s chief creative officer and youngest son of founder Hugh Hefner elaborated on the move in a statement this week.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake.”

The 25-year-old, who was raised in the Playboy Mansion and once considered himself a “domestic and international ambassador” for the brand, has long been a vocal opponent of the ban on nudity, making his feelings known when the move was first announced in late 2015.

In a 2015 interview with Business Insider, Hefner labeled the move as a “massive step back” for the magazine and said his disagreement with the decision saw him barred from attending board meetings.

Speaking to a younger demographic, Hefner claims that Generation Y didn’t see nudity as an issue.

“Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Hefner also had this to say about the new direction for the magazine.

“This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come.”

Apparently eager to differentiate himself from his famously womanizing father, Cooper Hefner announced his engagement to Byrne in August of 2015.

According to Us Weekly, Hefner flew to Byrne’s hometown of London with his grandma in tow, where he asked her father’s permission before popping the question with a giant yellow diamond. The two then reportedly celebrated their engagement at the Ritz in London.

Hugh Hefner, who had only three years before entered his third marriage with Playboy model Crystal Harris, tweeted his congratulations to his youngest son.

“Sending love and congratulations to my son Cooper and his fiancé Scarlett on their engagement!”

Considering he spent much of his upbringing in the Playboy Mansion, Cooper Hefner explains to Business Insider that he had a remarkably normal childhood.

“My parents kept us sheltered from adulthood like any other parent does. We were kept away from the parties while we were younger. It’s funny because it’s such an iconic place and obviously the whole world probably sees it as one thing which this a mecca for orgies. But the reality is, for me, it’s always represented this Indiana Jones adventure because when I was a kid there was none of that going on.”

The March/April issue of Playboy will appear at newsstands on February 28, but it is available online immediately.

