Honey Boo Boo Mom 2017: Mama June Is Now A Size 4, Once Tipped Scale At 350lbs

Who knew that Honey Boo Boo’s mom in 2017 would have such a transformation?! Mama June is now a size 4, dropping well over 100 pounds by way of surgery, dieting, and exercise. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old reality star will make her official weight loss debut on her new docu-series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The mother of four once weighed over 350 pounds but has since shed a ton of that weight. In a promo for the show, Mama June can be heard saying, “I know with time, carrying the weight around, I could die.”

This was just one thing that prompted June Shannon to lose weight and get healthy.

The Honey Boo Boo mom in 2017 is unlike the Mama June anyone has seen before; Being a size 4 is a huge accomplishment! After getting a divorce from her cheating husband Sugar Bear, things seemed to click for Mama June. She knew that she was going to have to start dating again (if she wanted to find love again) and she knew that she was going to have a hard time getting back into the dating world no matter what she weighed.

That said, Mama June made the decision to change her life in more ways than one. She may now be the very definition of a “revenge body.”

“Dating is harder than I thought it was going to be…I’m changing my body and my love life. I’m about to start the biggest transformation of my life. This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but there is a skinnier person inside of me,” she said.

Honey Boo Boo’s mom is doing better than ever in 2017. And while it is hard to believe that Mama June is now a size 4, it sounds like she has worked hard. Interestingly enough, the reality star has done a fine job at keeping her weight loss under wraps. She hasn’t shared any social media photos of her new look and the paparazzi hasn’t been super successful in getting that first pic of a slimmed down June Shannon on their lenses.

According to AOL News, it has taken Mama June about a year to completely transform her body. It’s being called “the most shocking transformation in reality TV history” and the hype surrounding her new look — and thus her new show — is pretty epic.

Mama June’s new show will give viewers a first-hand look at her weight loss journey. It will show her before the surgery, the day of her surgery, and her ups and downs after surgery. According to a sneak peek posted by People Magazine a few weeks ago, this wasn’t all easy for June Shannon.

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different. I’m scared, too,” she says at one point on the show.

Whether you love the Honey Boo Boo mom or you can’t stand her, 2017 is going to be her year. Her show is highly anticipated and it seems that everyone is dying to see her new look.

“We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor. We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too,” WEtv president, Marc Juris, said in a statement.

Mama June: From Not To Hot premieres on February 24 at 10 p.m. EST on WEtv. Will you be tuning in?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]