WWE News: Wyatt Family Triple Threat Match Being Considered For ‘WrestleMania’

Bray Wyatt finally ascended to the top of the WWE food chain by winning the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber last Sunday night. Two days later, the SmackDown crowd showered him with “You deserve it!” chants as he opened the show to declare that we were now entering ‘The Era of Wyatt’. Bray had won his first singles title in the company since his character debuted on the main roster in July 2013.

It’s a significant victory considering the timing, as there are no more pit stops for the blue brand on their road to WrestleMania and Wyatt is primed for a major role in the company’s biggest show of the year. But, of course, things got very interesting once Bray’s hand was raised at the end of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The newest member of the Wyatt Family, Randy Orton of course, had just won the Royal Rumble match two weeks prior, automatically granting The Viper a championship opportunity at WrestleMania. The two engaged in a brief stare-down at the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber, but this week’s SmackDown ended with Orton telling his “master,” Bray Wyatt, that he would not face him at WrestleMania.

This angle, coupled with an ambiguous article on the WWE website after Wyatt’s title win, confused fans and had them thinking the WWE Championship match was changing. It still may, but despite the smoke and mirrors, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are still penciled-in to compete for the WWE Championship in Orlando by backstage officials.

However, when it’s all said and done, it may not be the traditional singles match come April 2. According to a new report, those same WWE officials are sincerely considering adding Luke Harper to the mix and making the WWE Title match a triple threat between the three current members of the Wyatt Family. It should be noted that a three-way is by no means confirmed at this point, just that Vince McMahon and company are thinking about it.

Harper, of course, is the wild card in all of this, considering his recent defection from the Wyatt Family and subsequent face turn. However, if Orton’s actions are all a ploy to trick Wyatt, then it’s more likely they’d stick with the singles match and use Harper as a decoy in a build that still has six weeks left. While the WWE Championship is being billed as a WrestleMania main event, it’s unlikely that it will be the main event, thus allowing the company to take a risk by adding Harper to a match that won’t actually close the show.

The other combustible element in this Wyatt Family drama is, of course, the impending Battle Royal scheduled for next week’s episode of SmackDown. When Orton pulled himself out of the match with Bray, Daniel Bryan announced that superstars from the blue brand would compete in an over-the-top challenge to determine a new number one contender. As of this writing, AJ Styles is the only confirmed participant for the bout.

Styles is certainly one to keep an eye on in the match, considering the current plans to put him in WrestleMania program with Shane McMahon. Current speculation has AJ continue complaining about the treatment he’s received or get screwed somehow out of winning the Battle Royal. It should also be safe to assume that Luke Harper will be in the match, and if by chance he wins it, then the odds are that officials are heading towards the proposed Wyatt Family triple threat match.

If Harper is not used in the WWE Championship slot, he’ll likely have to accept a steep decline down the card, most likely to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, considering most of the other spots are spoken for at WrestleMania. Do you think he deserves to be in the match with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton or should they leave it as a singles match?

[Featured Image by WWE]